Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Economists Slash Estimates for Singapore's GDP Growth in 2019 to 0.6%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 12:15am EDT

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore's economic growth this year is expected to be slower than previously estimated, according to a survey by the nation's central bank.

Gross domestic product is expected to grow 0.6% in 2019, according to a median estimate of external economists in the Monetary Authority of Singapore's September Survey of Professional Forecasters. That compares with 2.1% GDP growth predicted in a similar survey in June and 2.5% growth predicted in March.

The economists expect exports of locally-produced goods will contract 9.2% this year, compared with a 2.1% decline predicted in the previous survey. Manufacturing is expected to contract 2.4%, worse than a 0.2% decline estimated in the June survey, the central bank's survey released Wednesday shows.

The MAS says 23 economists participated in its latest quarterly survey and its results don't represent the central bank's views or forecasts.

The government last month cut its GDP growth expectations to between zero and 1.0% this year, from a previously estimated range of 1.5%-2.5%. The economy expanded 0.1% on year in the second quarter.

Economists in the survey expect growth to accelerate to 1.6% in 2020, though that is lower than the 2.0%-2.4% range predicted in June.

Inflation is expected to weaken further this year, with the economists predicting a slower increase for both the consumer price index and core inflation, the survey shows.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:35aMalaysia's Trade Surplus Rose in July
DJ
12:34aChina service sector activity rises to three month high - Caixin PMI
RE
12:33aOil prices recover some ground, but economic concerns weigh
RE
12:29aThailand leads gains; Singapore advances on China data
RE
12:17aINTERVIEW : How the US is Making Meatpacking Jobs Even More Dangerous
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aEconomists Slash Estimates for Singapore's GDP Growth in 2019 to 0.6%
DJ
12:07aEconomists slash 2019 Singapore GDP growth forecast - MAS survey
RE
12:07aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : RMS towards land livestock economy and entrepreneurship development
PU
12:02aFormula One statistics for the Italian Grand Prix
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP : KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Initiates Construction of Cultivation and Processing Facili..
2Australian GDP Growth Slowest Since Financial Crisis
3PIPESTONE ENERGY CORP : PIPESTONE ENERGY CORP. : Issues Long Term Incentive Awards
4CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Dorado-3 Wireline Results Support Flow Testing
5GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : GENERAL MOTORS : United Auto Workers to Target GM First in Labor Negotiations -- 3rd ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group