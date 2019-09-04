Economists Slash Estimates for Singapore's GDP Growth in 2019 to 0.6%

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Singapore's economic growth this year is expected to be slower than previously estimated, according to a survey by the nation's central bank.

Gross domestic product is expected to grow 0.6% in 2019, according to a median estimate of external economists in the Monetary Authority of Singapore's September Survey of Professional Forecasters. That compares with 2.1% GDP growth predicted in a similar survey in June and 2.5% growth predicted in March.

The economists expect exports of locally-produced goods will contract 9.2% this year, compared with a 2.1% decline predicted in the previous survey. Manufacturing is expected to contract 2.4%, worse than a 0.2% decline estimated in the June survey, the central bank's survey released Wednesday shows.

The MAS says 23 economists participated in its latest quarterly survey and its results don't represent the central bank's views or forecasts.

The government last month cut its GDP growth expectations to between zero and 1.0% this year, from a previously estimated range of 1.5%-2.5%. The economy expanded 0.1% on year in the second quarter.

Economists in the survey expect growth to accelerate to 1.6% in 2020, though that is lower than the 2.0%-2.4% range predicted in June.

Inflation is expected to weaken further this year, with the economists predicting a slower increase for both the consumer price index and core inflation, the survey shows.

