Economists Slash Forecasts For Singapore Growth

By Ronnie Harui



Economists have slashed their forecasts for Singapore's economic growth this year as the coronavirus epidemic is likely to slow exports and manufacturing, a central bank survey shows.

Gross domestic product is expected to expand 0.6% in 2020, according to the median estimate in the Monetary Authority of Singapore's March survey of external professional forecasters. That's down from the 1.5% GDP growth predicted in the December survey.

The economists predict exports of locally produced goods to grow 0.2% this year, compared with the 1.6% expansion projected in the previous survey.

Manufacturing is expected to contract 0.3% compared with the 0.7% growth estimated in the December survey.

The MAS said on Wednesday that 21 economists responded to the latest quarterly survey, the results of which don't represent the central bank's views or forecasts.

An escalation in the coronavirus situation tops the list of downside risks to Singapore's growth outlook identified by respondents.

Meanwhile, the containment of the outbreak was the most commonly-cited upside risk to Singapore's growth outlook.

GDP growth is expected at 2.0% next year, with respondents on average estimating a range of 1.5%-2.4% in 2021, the survey showed.

Inflation is expected to slow further this year.

Economists predict the consumer price index to rise 0.8% in 2020 compared with a 0.9% increase estimated in the December survey.

Core inflation is expected at 0.9% compared with 1.2% in the previous survey.

