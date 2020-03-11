Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Economists Slash Forecasts For Singapore Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 12:15am EDT

By Ronnie Harui

Economists have slashed their forecasts for Singapore's economic growth this year as the coronavirus epidemic is likely to slow exports and manufacturing, a central bank survey shows.

Gross domestic product is expected to expand 0.6% in 2020, according to the median estimate in the Monetary Authority of Singapore's March survey of external professional forecasters. That's down from the 1.5% GDP growth predicted in the December survey.

The economists predict exports of locally produced goods to grow 0.2% this year, compared with the 1.6% expansion projected in the previous survey.

Manufacturing is expected to contract 0.3% compared with the 0.7% growth estimated in the December survey.

The MAS said on Wednesday that 21 economists responded to the latest quarterly survey, the results of which don't represent the central bank's views or forecasts.

An escalation in the coronavirus situation tops the list of downside risks to Singapore's growth outlook identified by respondents.

Meanwhile, the containment of the outbreak was the most commonly-cited upside risk to Singapore's growth outlook.

GDP growth is expected at 2.0% next year, with respondents on average estimating a range of 1.5%-2.4% in 2021, the survey showed.

Inflation is expected to slow further this year.

Economists predict the consumer price index to rise 0.8% in 2020 compared with a 0.9% increase estimated in the December survey.

Core inflation is expected at 0.9% compared with 1.2% in the previous survey.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:55aOil extends gains as U.S. output cut hopes grow
RE
12:52aMalaysia to set up economic panel to combat fall in oil prices, virus outbreak
RE
12:32aDollar resumes descent against safe-haven currencies as virus spreads
RE
12:32aDollar resumes descent against safe-haven currencies as virus spreads
RE
12:15aEconomists Slash Forecasts For Singapore Growth
DJ
12:12aBanks at risk of losing billions of dollars in fee-based revenues - study
RE
12:05aEconomists slash Singapore 2020 growth forecast to 0.6% - central bank survey
RE
03/10U.S. will soon issue coronavirus recommendations to four states - Pence
RE
03/10Factbox - U.S. coronavirus stimulus according to Trump, Republicans, and Democrats
RE
03/10Passengers plod off coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in face masks in California
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : Canada government to help provinces fight coronavirus outbreak
2AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Telefonica, TIM plan joint bid for bankrupt Brazilian carrier Oi
3AT&T : AT&T : TitleJohn Stephens Updates Shareholders
4CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : Cathay Pacific warns of substantial first half loss, slashes more capacity
5AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group