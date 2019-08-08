Log in
Economists Upgrade U.S.-China Trade Conflict to 'War'

08/08/2019 | 10:15am EDT

By Josh Zumbrun

The economic consensus is in: The U.S. and China are in a trade war.

A year ago, the economists in a monthly survey by The Wall Street Journal were evenly split over whether to describe the situation in those terms. Of the 48 respondents, 24 said the U.S. was in a "trade war, " while the other 24 said they preferred other terms, such as "trade skirmish," "trade tensions," "trade battle" or "trade dispute."

But in the latest survey, conducted Aug. 2-6, 87% of respondents were good to go with "trade war."

The survey came in the wake of President Trump's threat last week to impose 10% tariffs on almost all Chinese goods not currently subject to levies, starting Sept. 1. On Monday, China allowed its benchmark currency to decline in value, drawing the label of currency manipulator from the U.S. and putting financial markets in panic mode.

"Unfortunately, the term is now appropriate," said Russell Price, senior economist at Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. "Previously, we were using 'trade dispute.' "

Some economists still favor terms short of "trade war." Beth Ann Bovino and Satyam Panday of S&P Global said they prefer "trade dispute"; Joe LaVorgna, chief economist for the Americas for the corporate and investment bank Natixis, said he considers this "tough negotiations/more of a strategic reset."

For its part, The Wall Street Journal, which until recently avoided "trade war," now deems the term "appropriate given the severity of the disagreement."

Write to Josh Zumbrun at Josh.Zumbrun@wsj.com

