Economy Week Ahead : Assessing Mounting Damage from Coronavirus Pandemic

03/22/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

By WSJ Staff

Data out this week is expected to reflect escalating economic damage from global efforts to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday. Surveys of purchasing managers at businesses in the U.S., Europe and Japan are expected to record a sharp decline in activity during March as efforts to contain the pandemic hit service providers and manufacturers. Economists now expect to see deep declines in economic output during the first and second quarters. The PMIs will be the first global test of that view.

Wednesday. U.S. new orders for durable goods for February could signal supply-chain disruptions and early indications of waning demand as the virus's spread accelerated around the world.

Thursday. The Labor Department's weekly jobless-claims report is expected to reflect the scale of coronavirus-related layoffs amid widespread business closures. Economists are forecasting new applications for unemployment benefits will jump to the highest level on record during the week ending March 21.

Friday. U.S. consumer-spending data for February will show whether households spent freely or started pulling back even before efforts to contain the coronavirus forced wide-scale closure of businesses.

Friday. The University of Michigan's consumer-sentiment survey for March will track household confidence -- and potential willingness to spend -- amid a darkening economic backdrop.

