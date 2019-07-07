Economy Week Ahead : CPI From U.S., Europe, China; Other Data

By WSJ Staff

This week brings a quieter flow of data following Friday's all-important jobs report from the U.S. Highlights of the week include June inflation figures from the U.S., China and Europe.

Monday: China releases data on June foreign-exchange reserves, the world's largest stockpile. Economists expect that reserves rose for a second-straight month to around $3.12 trillion. June's increase, estimated at a modest $19 billion, is probably a result of both valuation effects and asset-price gains.

Germany releases industrial-production data for May, an important data point as investors carefully monitor the global manufacturing sector amid the U.S.-China trade dispute. Economists polled by FactSet anticipate 0.5% growth in output from April.

Tuesday: Investors will get another window on the U.S. labor market with the release of May data on job openings from the Labor Department.

Wednesday: The U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-making committee releases minutes of its June meeting, where a number of officials called for an interest-rate cut.

China reports key inflation data as officials in the world's second-largest economy step up efforts to tame expectations of a surge in inflation due to rising food prices. A poll of economists shows the consumer-price index likely rose 2.7% in June from a year earlier. Any sharp acceleration in consumer inflation should worry policy makers and businesses.

Thursday: Another round of inflation data hits with the U.S. and major eurozone economies due to release June consumer-price index figures. Economists surveyed by the Journal expect U.S. CPI to be flat in June from May and up 1.6% from a year earlier, underscoring the Fed's concerns about weak inflation pressures.

Friday: The U.S. releases another reading of June inflation, the producer-price index, while the eurozone publishes its composite industrial-production figures for May.

Chinese trade numbers for June also come out, providing insight to the nation's trade dispute with the U.S. Economists believe China's exports probably dropped 2% in June from a year earlier, as increased tariffs and softer external demand outweigh the impact of some front-loading of shipments in anticipation of more tariffs, economists say. Imports likely dropped 3.8% in June.