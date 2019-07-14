Economy Week Ahead : China GDP; U.S. Retail Sales and Housing Starts

By WSJ Staff

In the week ahead, China will release GDP data and the U.S. will publish fresh retail sales, housing starts and consumer sentiment figures.

Monday: China releases gross domestic product data. Economists expect the Chinese economy grew at an annual rate of 6.3% in the second quarter, a tick down from first quarter's 6.4%. Still, that would be the slowest pace since at least 1992. Economists widely expect Beijing to step up efforts to stimulate growth, including interest rate cuts, against the backdrop of global central banks' increasingly dovish stance.

Tuesday: The Commerce Department releases June retail sales figures. In May, retail sales increased by 0.5% from a month earlier, a solid reading. The June data will wrap up the second quarter and offer a snapshot of consumer behavior in the first half of the year. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast retail sales increased 0.1% in June.

Wednesday: The Commerce Department releases June housing starts data. The gauge of U.S. home building declined in May, a fresh sign of weakness in the housing market. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast housing starts climbed by 0.1% in June to a 1.27 million annualized rate. They forecast housing permits declined by 0.3% in June to a 1.29 million annualized rate.

Friday: The University of Michigan releases preliminary July consumer sentiment figures. In June, U.S. household sentiment declined, a possible sign of softening public confidence about the economy. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the consumer sentiment index logged in at 99.0 in the beginning of July, up slightly from 98.2 at the end of June.