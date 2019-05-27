Log in
Economy Week Ahead : Consumer Confidence, GDP

05/27/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

By WSJ Staff

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh figures on consumer confidence, personal spending and inflation. The Commerce Department will also release an updated estimate of first-quarter growth.

Tuesday: The Conference Board releases May consumer-confidence data. The Conference Board said its index of U.S. consumer confidence, based on consumers' assessment of current business and labor-market conditions, increased to 129.2 in April from 124.2 in March. A separate index tracking consumers' short-term outlook on income, business and labor-market conditions rose to 103 from 98.3. Tuesday's data will gauge how chipper American consumers are feeling heading into the summer months.

Thursday: The Commerce Department releases its second reading of first-quarter gross domestic product. The original release showed GDP rose at a 3.2% annual rate from January through March, the strongest rate of first-quarter growth in four years. Thursday's revision will offer the latest insight into the health of the U.S. economy in light of trade tensions and weakness in manufacturing conditions.

Friday: The Commerce Department releases April personal-income figures as well as data on spending and inflation. U.S. consumers increased their spending in March, a sign that households were feeling confident about their economic prospects. From the previous year, inflation was up 1.5% in March, below the Federal Reserve's 2% target. Economists will watch inflation closely in this report to see whether the factors holding down price growth are temporary.

The University of Michigan releases May data on consumer sentiment. Consumers' outlook for the U.S. economy softened slightly in April even though it remains historically high. The May figure could show how consumers are feeling as trade tensions between the U.S. and China escalate.

