Economy Week Ahead : Consumer Confidence, GDP, Household Income

By WSJ Staff

Data out this week could provide an early look at how the coronavirus epidemic is affecting the global economy and how U.S. consumers are faring early in the year.

Tuesday

The Conference Board will issue its reading of U.S. consumer confidence in February. Watch to see if the coronavirus epidemic and the presidential election campaign are affecting Americans' mood about the economy.

Thursday

The European Commission will provide a fresh assessment of how businesses in the eurozone have responded to the coronavirus epidemic, which threatens to disrupt their supply chains and sales to China and other Asian markets. Economists expect the monthly economic sentiment indicator to record a weakening of confidence during February.

The U.S. Commerce Department will issue its second estimate of fourth-quarter gross domestic product. Watch for revisions reflecting newly available December data, a month when the U.S. and China reached a trade truce and Congress passed a government spending measure.

Friday

China's factory activity is likely to show a notable impact from the coronavirus epidemic. China's official purchasing managers index, released on Saturday morning in China, is forecast to drop to 45 in February from January's 50, according to economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. Readings below 50 indicate a contraction. The forecasted reading would be the lowest since the global financial crisis in 2008.

Earlier, the Commerce Department will publish January household income, consumer spending and inflation data.