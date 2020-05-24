Log in
Economy Week Ahead : Consumer Confidence, Spending, Inflation

05/24/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

By WSJ Staff

Measures of confidence, spending and inflation highlight the week's economic data.

Tuesday

The Conference Board's U.S. consumer-confidence index for May is expected to weaken, reflecting more layoffs and a darkening outlook.

Thursday

The Bank of Korea releases a policy statement. Economists are looking for more stimulus alongside downgrades to growth and inflation forecasts.

Eurozone businesses suffered the sharpest decline in confidence on record as coronavirus-related lockdowns tightened in April, but a May survey from the European Commission is expected to record a modest rebound as some restrictions are lifted. Even so, the Economic Sentiment Indicator will likely point to pessimism of a depth that would usually signal a big pullback in investment and hiring.

Weekly U.S. jobless claims have steadily fallen from a peak of nearly 7 million at the end of March. But millions more applications for unemployment insurance would still reflect a recession-level deterioration of the labor market.

U.S. new orders for durable goods in April are expected to reflect a sharp pullback in consumer demand and business investment during the month.

Friday

Eurozone inflation has weakened since governments' started to impose lockdowns in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, and figures to be released by the European Union's statistics agency are expected to show that consumer prices were lower in May than a month earlier, and almost flat on the year.

U.S. consumer spending and inflation data for April are expected to show another big drop-off in household purchases and an emerging disinflationary trend.

