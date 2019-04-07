Economy Week Ahead : Consumer Prices, Fed Minutes

By WSJ Staff

In the week ahead, the U.S. economy will see fresh data on inflation and consumer sentiment. The Federal Reserve will release its March meeting minutes.

Wednesday: The Labor Department releases March consumer prices data. In February, U.S. consumer prices rose as energy and food prices picked up, although the broader trend suggested inflationary pressures remain tame. Muted inflation readings have convinced Fed officials that there is little urgency to raise rates right now. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast consumer prices rose 0.3% on the month in March.

The minutes of the Fed's March meeting will offer more detail on how officials judged the economy and the prospect of either rate increases or cuts later this year. It could also shed more light on officials' plans for the central bank's $4 trillion asset portfolio after the runoff of Treasury securities ends in October. Officials haven't yet said how they plan to manage the composition of their Treasury and mortgage holdings once the runoff ends.

Thursday: The Labor Department releases March producer prices data. In February, the gauge of business prices inched up, a sign that underlying inflation pressures remain tame. Economists will watch for any signs of bounceback in the key business inflation gauge. Economists surveyed by the Journal expect producer prices rose 0.3% in March from a month earlier.

Friday: The University of Michigan releases its preliminary April estimate for consumer sentiment. In March, the University of Michigan said its index of U.S. consumer sentiment was 98.4, up from 93.8 in February. The report showed Americans felt better about the current state of the economy and their earnings prospects. Economists surveyed by the Journal forecast the index logged in at 98.0 in early April.