Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Economy Week Ahead : Consumer Prices, GDP, Retail Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/09/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

By WSJ staff

The U.S. retail-sales report for July caps another week of data that will shed more light on the pace of global recovery from the new coronavirus pandemic.

Monday

China's consumer-price index is expected to climb slightly as a recent rise of pork prices and the flooding in southern China have raised concerns about food inflation. Industrial deflation probably eased, reflecting rising demand for products such as steel and cement amid government stimulus and a rise in construction activities.

Wednesday

The U.K. suffered an outsize hit from the coronavirus pandemic and government efforts to contain it. Economists estimate the economy shrank by one-fifth in the second quarter, a much steeper decline than the 12% fall in the neighboring eurozone or the 9.5% decline in the U.S. The scale of the fall reflects the length and timing of the U.K.'s lockdown and its economy's reliance on consumer spending during summer months.

Readings on U.S. consumer prices are expected to remain tame for July amid subdued demand and economic disruption related to the coronavirus pandemic. Food and fuel prices could be an exception.

Thursday

U.S. jobless-claims figures for the week ending Aug. 8 will help show the shape of the labor-market recovery during the first days of August. Layoffs appeared to fall slightly toward the end of July, though the pace of job gains also eased last month.

Friday

China releases a series of reports for July, with industrial output expected to benefit from rising global demand, fixed-asset investment expected to improve from the prior month, retail sales anticipated to stay roughly flat -- which would be the first time this year they haven't contracted -- and property sales remaining robust.

U.S. retail sales likely improved in July, though not as rapidly as in May or June. Rising Covid-19 case loads could have deterred shoppers from visiting brick-and-mortar stores, as well as bars and restaurants. The figures may help confirm other data showing the recovery has cooled.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Consumer Prices, GDP, Retail Sales
DJ
01:59pU.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases
RE
01:35p'LIKE GOLD' : Canadian canola prices spike as shippers find back door to China
RE
01:23pMillennials Slammed by Second Financial Crisis -2-
DJ
01:23pMillennials Slammed by Second Financial Crisis Fall Even Further Behind
DJ
01:14pSaudi Arabia's tourism landmark Al Ula signs agreement with Accor
RE
12:37pSIMON PROPERTY, AMAZON LOOK AT TURNING MALL SPACE INTO FULFILLMENT CENTERS : Wsj
RE
12:17pDonors promise 'major' humanitarian aid for Lebanon
RE
11:54aAH&LA AMERICAN HOTEL & LODGING ASSOCIATION : Ahla statement on executive orders
PU
11:35aSaudi Aramco says it still plans to pay $75 billion in dividends for 2020
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : Saudi Aramco's profit plunges, sees signs of oil market recovery
2BP PLC : Oil giants' production cuts come to 1 million bpd as they post massive writedowns
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Twitter expressed interest in buying TikTok's U.S. operations
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: India data-curb plan 'anathema', U.S. tech giants plan pushback
5FACEBOOK : TikTok Isn't the First -- or Last -- App Instagram Copies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group