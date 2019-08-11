Log in
Economy Week Ahead : Consumer Prices, Retail Sales, Productivity, Industrial Production

08/11/2019 | 03:15pm EDT

By WSJ Staff

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on inflation, retail sales, productivity and industrial production. China will publish industrial production and fixed-asset investment numbers.

Tuesday: The Labor Department releases the July consumer-price index. In June, consumer prices increased 0.1% from the prior month. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices rose 0.3% from May, the largest monthly rise since January 2018. Economists will monitor this report for any signs that inflation is firming. Low inflation is one factor that prompted the Federal Reserve's decision to cut its benchmark interest rate in July.

China releases July industrial-production and fixed-asset investment data. Economists will watch to see whether industrial production reverted back to trend after accelerating in June. They will monitor fixed-asset investment figures, which include construction of roads, ports and railways, for signs of pickup.

Thursday: The Commerce Department publishes July retail sales data. In June, American shoppers picked up their spending. Four consecutive months of rising retail sales suggest consumers remain a deep reservoir of strength for the U.S. economy. Thursday's data will show how consumers started off the third quarter.

The Labor Department releases second-quarter figures on productivity and costs. The productivity of nonfarm workers increased 2.4% from a year earlier in the first quarter, the best year-over-year gain since the third quarter of 2010. The second-quarter figures will help signal how sustainable the pickup in productivity might be.

The Federal Reserve releases July industrial production figures. In June, the measure of factory, mining and utility output was unchanged from the prior month. Manufacturing output rose 0.4% on the month and will be a key figure to eye in Thursday's report, given the sector's slowdown so far this year.

