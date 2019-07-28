Log in
Economy Week Ahead : Consumer Spending, Manufacturing, Jobs and Trade

07/28/2019 | 03:15pm EDT

By WSJ Staff

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see consumer spending, manufacturing, jobs and trade data. China will release fresh trade figures.

Tuesday: The U.S. Commerce Department releases June personal income and spending data. The spending numbers will offer a look at how the U.S. consumer held up in light of trade headwinds from abroad. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect incomes increased 0.4% in June from a month earlier. They expected spending also climbed 0.4%.

Wednesday: China releases its official manufacturing purchasing managers index. Economists expect the purchasing managers index likely stayed flat at 49.4 in July, putting it in contraction territory. Economists will watch indicators, such as new-export orders, for signs of whether easing trade tensions with the U.S. helped boost business confidence.

Thursday: The Institute for Supply Management releases its July manufacturing index. The agency said its manufacturing index slipped to 51.7 in June from 52.1 in May, indicating expansion but at a slower pace. The July reading will provide a window into the trajectory of the manufacturing sector ahead of Friday's jobs report. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the ISM manufacturing index held steady at 51.9 in July.

Friday: The U.S. Labor Department releases the July jobs report. In June, the U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs to payrolls. Meanwhile, the jobless rate ticked up from a 50-year low to 3.7% in part because more Americans said they were looking for work. The July report will be closely watched for signs of slowing, particularly among payrolls and wages. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect employers added 166,000 jobs to payrolls in July, while the unemployment rate nudged down to 3.6%.

The U.S. Commerce Department releases June international trade figures. In May, the trade deficit jumped 8.4% from a month earlier to $55.5 billion. The gap widened because of the biggest monthly rise in imports in more than four years along with moderate growth in exports. The June data will provide a snapshot of the trade picture in the first half of 2019 compared with a year earlier. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $54.7 billion in June.

