Economy Week Ahead : Employment, Manufacturing

06/02/2019 | 05:14pm EDT

By WSJ Staff

In the week ahead, the U.S. will release new data on jobs and manufacturing. Also, the EU reports figures on inflation and unemployment.

Monday: The U.S.-based Institute for Supply Management publishes the latest read on manufacturing-sector activity. U.S. factories recently have slowed down as manufacturers grapple with a cooling global economy as well as worsening trade tensions. U.S. economists think this cooling continued in May.

Thursday: The European Central Bank could suffer a double blow to its ambitions just days before a key policy meeting. Figures to be released by the European Union's statistics agency are expected to show that the annual rate of inflation fell back to 1.4% in May from 1.7% in April, taking it further away from the central bank's target of just under 2%. At the same time, the agency will release jobless figures for April. While they are expected to record an unemployment rate that is unchanged at 7.7%, some economists see a slight chance of an increase to 7.8%, which would be the first rise in six years. The ECB has long hoped that falling unemployment would eventually push wages high enough to boost inflation to its target.

Wednesday: China will release its foreign-exchange reserves data. Economists expect the reserves to have decreased slightly -- by $6 billion in May -- to about $3.089 trillion. Slowing exports and foreign-investment inflows mean that the days of rapid accumulation of foreign exchange for China are long gone. The central bank, however, will probably be reluctant to dive into its reserves to defend the yuan, which dropped more than 2.6% against the dollar in May, as it has other tools to intervene at a lower cost.

The ISM then releases its gauge of services-sector output, which previously slowed for two-straight months. Despite the cooling in the U.S.'s main economic sector, economists think it could be a sign the economy is settling into a steady pace of growth. The gauge is coming down from a high last fall and remains elevated, signaling the economy isn't overheating, which can lead to asset price bubbles or destabilizing inflation. Economists forecast services-sector activity ticked down in May.

Friday: The Labor Department publishes fresh jobs data. The U.S. labor market showed historic strength in April, with employers hiring at a faster pace and the unemployment rate falling to a half-century low. But economists think that the rate of job growth slowed and the unemployment rate ticked up in May.

