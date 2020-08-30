Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Economy Week Ahead : Factories, Trade and Jobs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/30/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

By WSJ staff

The U.S. employment report highlights a week of data that will offer some of the first indications of economic activity in August.

Monday

China releases its official purchasing-managers index for manufacturing. Economists expect activity to expand at a slightly faster pace in August than in July, underscoring the durability of China's recovery.

Tuesday

Private surveys of purchasing managers from Asia, Europe and the Americas are expected to show a continued, if patchy, increase in manufacturing activity during August, with a revival in export orders pointing to a further recovery of supply chains that were disrupted by pandemic lockdowns. However, the surveys are also likely to point to continued job losses world-wide, which would weigh on the recovery.

Thursday

U.S. applications for unemployment benefits are projected to fall slightly in the week ending Aug. 29. Even so, layoffs are likely to remain historically elevated amid continuing pandemic fallout.

The U.S. trade deficit in goods and services is expected to widen in July, reflecting a rise in demand for overseas products as the economy reopened.

The Institute for Supply Management's survey of service-sector purchasing managers is likely to show another significant pickup in U.S. activity during August. Service industries were especially hard-hit by the Covid-19 crisis, but even with rapid gains, sector-wide output and employment aren't likely to return to prepandemic levels for some time.

Friday

U.S. employers are expected to add more than 1 million jobs in August, the fourth straight month of historically large gains across the labor market. Economists caution that temporary government hiring for the census could raise the headline figure by about 250,000. But even with that short-lived boost, employment would remain well below prepandemic levels.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Factories, Trade and Jobs
DJ
03:07pU.S. coronavirus cases near 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
RE
02:53pU.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output remains lower in wake of storm, data shows
RE
02:00pMexican airline Interjet to boost domestic flights
RE
02:00pVeolia says offer in cash, at price of 15.50 eur per share, represents a 50% premium on the suez price of july 30, 2020
RE
02:00pVeolia says it is offering to acquire 29.9% of suez from engie
RE
01:32pU.S. CDC reports coronavirus deaths increase by 1,006 to 182,149
RE
12:57pChina's new tech export controls could give Beijing a say in TikTok sale
RE
12:20pBOX OFFICE : 'New Mutants' Lands $7 Million Debut
RE
11:00aAstrazeneca says farxiga reduced the composite measure of a worsening of renal function by 39% in patients with chronic kidney disease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : Veolia aims to buy Suez stake as prelude to planned takeover
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Renewables Are Primed for Growth in Asia
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Iran says to fight U.S. suit to seize $1.7 billion held by Deutsche Boers..
4WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : to cut flights as Hungary closes borders to foreigners
5ENEL S.P.A. : TIM to set clock ticking on Italy single network with KKR deal Monday

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group