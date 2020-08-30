Economy Week Ahead : Factories, Trade and Jobs

By WSJ staff

The U.S. employment report highlights a week of data that will offer some of the first indications of economic activity in August.

Monday

China releases its official purchasing-managers index for manufacturing. Economists expect activity to expand at a slightly faster pace in August than in July, underscoring the durability of China's recovery.

Tuesday

Private surveys of purchasing managers from Asia, Europe and the Americas are expected to show a continued, if patchy, increase in manufacturing activity during August, with a revival in export orders pointing to a further recovery of supply chains that were disrupted by pandemic lockdowns. However, the surveys are also likely to point to continued job losses world-wide, which would weigh on the recovery.

Thursday

U.S. applications for unemployment benefits are projected to fall slightly in the week ending Aug. 29. Even so, layoffs are likely to remain historically elevated amid continuing pandemic fallout.

The U.S. trade deficit in goods and services is expected to widen in July, reflecting a rise in demand for overseas products as the economy reopened.

The Institute for Supply Management's survey of service-sector purchasing managers is likely to show another significant pickup in U.S. activity during August. Service industries were especially hard-hit by the Covid-19 crisis, but even with rapid gains, sector-wide output and employment aren't likely to return to prepandemic levels for some time.

Friday

U.S. employers are expected to add more than 1 million jobs in August, the fourth straight month of historically large gains across the labor market. Economists caution that temporary government hiring for the census could raise the headline figure by about 250,000. But even with that short-lived boost, employment would remain well below prepandemic levels.