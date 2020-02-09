Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Economy Week Ahead : Fed Chair Testifies, U.S. CPI and EU Trade Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 03:15pm EST

By WSJ Staff

In the week ahead, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify on Capitol Hill, while U.S. inflation and retail-sales data will offer insight into consumer prices and spending so far this year.

Monday

The White House is expected to release its budget for fiscal year 2021, offering a preview of President Trump's fiscal-policy wishlist should he win a second term in November. With deficits projected to exceed $1 trillion a year over the next decade, expect the proposal to feature more of the steep spending cuts proposed in Mr. Trump's previous three budgets to help close the budget gap. It will also include the White House's economic projections, including an updated growth forecast for his final year in office.

Tuesday

Federal Chairman Jerome Powell begins two days of federally mandated, semiannual testimony before Congress. Friday's solid jobs report likely provided reassurance to Fed officials about the state of the U.S. economy. Fed officials at their meeting earlier this month held their benchmark interest rate steady and signaled they will remain in a make-no-moves posture for now. Fed watchers will listen closely to Mr. Powell's testimony for any updates to the central bank's outlook.

Thursday

The Labor Department releases the consumer-price index, which measures changes in how much Americans are paying for everyday items such as clothes, gas and food. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the index rose 0.2% in January from the prior month and 2.5% from the previous year. That would be a slightly higher rise than the 2.3% year-over-year increase in December, despite signs that upward pressures on inflation broadly remain contained.

Friday

The Commerce Department will issue figures on retail sales, which will shed light on whether solid spending at stores, restaurants and online at the end of 2019 continued into the new year. Economists expect to see a 0.3% rise in sales during January compared with the prior month.

Meanwhile, figures to be released by the European Union's statistics office are expected to show that the bloc's trade surplus with the U.S. rose to a record high in 2019, a development that could feed trade tensions. President Trump says he wants a new trade deal with the EU that is more favorable to U.S. exporters, and has threatened to impose tariffs on imports from the bloc, including automobiles, in pursuit of that goal.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Fed Chair Testifies, U.S. CPI and EU Trade Data
DJ
02:47pEXCLUSIVE : Trump proposes 21% cut in U.S. foreign aid in budget proposal - officials
RE
12:53pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Africa's Female Fund Managers to Receive Major Boost through Launch of a Multi-Million Dollar Fund
PU
12:51pDaimler to cut 15,000 jobs as cost cuts intensify - Handelsblatt
RE
10:28aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Poverty eradication an essential social and moral obligation for humankind, says Guterres
PU
10:15aWith Easy Demeanor, Powell Cultivates Allies on Capitol Hill
DJ
10:13aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF MAL : First Senior Officials Meeting between the Maldives and the European Union confirms renewed commitment to strengthen relations
PU
09:24aWhite House to Reduce Budget Request for Border Wall
DJ
09:15aDollar's Surprise Surge Challenges Stock Market Rally
DJ
07:58aUNESCO UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AN : Bagera farmers market
PU
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : Dollar's Surprise Surge Challenges Stock Market Rally
2EBAY INC. : NYSE Owner's Exploration of eBay Deal Opens New Era for Exchanges
3ERICSSON AB : CHINA TO FRANCE: Don't discriminate against Huawei on 5G networks
4U.S. energy secretary hopes Mexico, Canada will help export American coal
5OPEC+ panel calls for more oil cuts on coronavirus impact - Algeria

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group