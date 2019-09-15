Economy Week Ahead : Fed Policy Statement, Home Sales, Industrial Production Data

By WSJ Staff

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh figures on industrial production, housing starts and existing-home sales. The Federal Reserve will release its policy statement.

TUESDAY

The Federal Reserve releases U.S. industrial production data for August. U.S. industrial output fell in July, as the manufacturing sector continued to struggle with trade-related headwinds. Manufacturing output, the biggest component of industrial production, fell 0.4% in July from a month earlier. Economists will monitor this report for signs of a deepening slowdown in the manufacturing sector.

WEDNESDAY

The Fed is expected to cut its short-term benchmark by another quarter percentage point on Wednesday, following its initial quarter-point cut at the end of July. The central bank's post-meeting policy statement is likely to keep the door open to another cut, as officials did after the July meeting. The Fed's quarterly interest-rate projections are heavily anticipated because they will show how many officials think rates may need to be cut again at the last two meetings of the year.

The U.S. Commerce Department releases housing starts figures for August. Home building in the U.S. fell in July for a third straight month, showing that rising labor and material costs continue to dent the pace of home construction. Economists will monitor the report for any signs of pickup.

THURSDAY

The National Association of Realtors releases U.S. existing-home sales figures for August. In July, sales of previously owned U.S. homes picked up, a sign that lower mortgage rates may be finally starting to drive sales after a weak spring selling season. The August report will shed light on whether the previous month's increase can be sustained.