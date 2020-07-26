Log in
Economy Week Ahead : Federal Reserve, Manufacturing, GDP

07/26/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

By WSJ staff

The Federal Reserve's two-day monetary-policy meeting will highlight a busy week for economic news, which includes manufacturing data out of the U.S. and China. Also on tap is the first look at second-quarter gross domestic product in the U.S. and Europe.

Monday

U.S. durable-goods orders for June are expected to increase for the second consecutive month after manufacturers ramped up production to meet a bounceback in demand as coronavirus-related lockdowns eased.

Wednesday

Fed officials wrap up their two-day meeting with little expectation of fresh stimulus. The central bankers will weigh how best to support the economy amid a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in parts of the U.S., along with an uncertain economic outlook, potentially setting up for additional moves in September.

Thursday

U.S. gross domestic product likely posted the biggest quarterly fall on record during the April-to-June period. Data from the second quarter will reflect this spring's rise in coronavirus cases, heavy job losses, heightened consumer caution and wide-scale shutdowns in April, with only a partial recovery in activity through June.

U.S. weekly jobless claims rose in mid-July for the first time in nearly four months. Economists and investors will watch closely to see if that was a blip or the start of a trend. Are companies laying off more workers because of a rise in Covid-19 cases and efforts to contain them?

Friday

China's official manufacturing index for July is expected to show activity increased for the fifth straight month, though at a slightly slower pace than in June. Widespread floods in the southern provinces could have hurt production and demand along the Yangtze River, but overall China's economic recovery should be largely on track, economists say.

The European Union's statistics office releases its first estimate for GDP in the three months through June, and its figures are expected to show the eurozone economy contracted by 11.3%, which would be the largest decline on record. Separate figures are expected to show the French economy shrank by 15.4%, the German economy by 9% and the Italian economy by 15.7%.

U.S. consumer spending likely posted another solid rise in June as state and local governments eased restrictions meant to slow the pandemic. The figures won't reflect an apparent slowdown in July.

