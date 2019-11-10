Economy Week Ahead : German Recession Watch, U.S. Retail Sales, Powell Talks to Congress

By WSJ Staff

The later part of the week will be busy with economic news. We'll learn whether Germany has slipped into recession and if China's business activity has cooled further, and we'll get a gauge of the all-important American consumer. Plus, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before Congress.

Wednesday

Mr. Powell is set to testify on the economic outlook before the Joint Economic Committee. It will be the first time he's appeared before that committee. He's likely to be asked about the central bank's expected pause from further interest-rate cuts and about how the U.S. economy is faring amid trade tensions and a global slowdown. He'll testify shortly after new inflation data, the October consumer-price index, is released by the Labor Department. Mr. Powell will speak to the House Budget Committee the following day.

Thursday

Is Germany in recession? One of the most consequential questions for European policy makers will be answered when the country's statistics agency releases economic growth figures for the three months through September. Europe's largest economy contracted in the second quarter, so a drop in gross domestic product during the third quarter would place it in a technical recession for the first time since early 2013. Economists expect the figures to record a very slight contraction, but are less sure than they were only a few weeks ago, as recent data has pointed to a revival in German exports as the quarter drew to a close.

Meanwhile, October business activity data for China will be released. China's value-added industrial output is expected to show 5.2% growth from a year earlier, slowing from September's 5.8% increase, according to economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. The Chinese economy will probably continue cooling in the coming quarters as Beijing has been reluctant to unleash more aggressive stimulus measures for fear of rising financial risks.

Friday

Solid consumer spending supported U.S. economic growth this summer. Clues about whether that can be maintained into the holiday shopping season will come from the Commerce Department's October retail sales report. Economists forecast sales increased 0.2% from September, after declining the prior month. The Fed will release industrial production data for October. Economists expect the gauge of manufacturing, utility and mining activity to show a 0.4% decline from the prior month.