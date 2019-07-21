Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Economy Week Ahead : Home Sales, Durable Goods, Eurozone Manufacturing,

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/21/2019 | 03:15pm EDT

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on existing-home sales, durable-goods orders and gross domestic product. The eurozone will publish new manufacturing numbers at a time of slowing global growth.

Tuesday: The National Association of Realtors releases existing-home sales data for June. Sales of previously owned homes rose in May, a sign that falling mortgage rates could be nudging the housing market toward a more modest performance after months of sluggishness. The housing market began struggling in 2018 despite solid economic growth, in part because mortgage rates were rising. But with mortgage rates now below 4%, home sales are showing signs of perking up.

Wednesday: The Commerce Department releases new-home sales figures for June. Purchases of newly built single-family homes decreased 7.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 626,000 in May, the slowest pace of sales since December. Though new-home sales comprise a narrow slice of all U.S. home sales, economists will watch this measure for indications the housing market is stabilizing.

The eurozone will see purchasing managers' manufacturing data for July. Manufacturing activity in Europe contracted in June, wrapping up the weakest quarter for the goods-producing sector in six years, IHS Markit data showed. Fresh figures will offer insight into whether factories continue to falter across European countries, underscoring the narrative of slowing global growth.

Thursday: The Commerce Department releases June durable-goods data. In May, overall orders for durable goods -- manufactured products intended to last at least three years -- fell 1.3% from the prior month. Meanwhile, an underlying business-investment gauge -- new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft -- increased 0.4% from April. The June data on durable goods will offer the latest glimpse of whether manufacturing is stabilizing after a few wobbly months earlier in the year.

Friday: The Commerce Department releases second-quarter gross domestic product data. In the first quarter, the economy grew at a 3.1% seasonally adjusted annual rate. The economy likely grew at a slower pace in the April through June period as international trade tensions prompted companies to rein in investment. The report also will signal how resilient American consumers remained during a period of trade tensions and slowing global growth.

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:23pNESTLÉ, WEWORK, JAPAN : This Week’s Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 29
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Home Sales, Durable Goods, Eurozone Manufacturing,
DJ
02:49pHeat Wave Continues Another Day
DJ
01:12pCorrection to Fed Bullard Article on Friday
DJ
01:00pVFW VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS OF UNITED STATE : ‘An Established Feeling'
PU
12:15pInvestors Look Forward to GDP Data Before Fed Decision
DJ
10:13aReliance mobile operator Jio to focus on subscriber numbers not tariffs
RE
09:15aCentral Banks Are in Sync on Need for Fresh Stimulus
DJ
07:25aChinese companies looking to buy U.S. farm products - Xinhua
RE
05:07aBritain's new PM must focus on getting small firms ready for no deal - Brexit minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Faces Key Test in Defense Against Talc-Safety Lawsuits
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Tech Rally Powers Record Gains for Stocks
3PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : Consumer Giants Turn From Diapers and Detergent to Eye Rollers and Jelly Masks
4TESLA INC. : TECH STOCKS : Judge Told Tesla To Release Evidence In Short Seller Trial, So Tesla Dropped The Ca..
5SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : U.S. adviser Bolton travels to Japan, South Korea amid trade dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group