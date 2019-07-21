Economy Week Ahead : Home Sales, Durable Goods, Eurozone Manufacturing,

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on existing-home sales, durable-goods orders and gross domestic product. The eurozone will publish new manufacturing numbers at a time of slowing global growth.

Tuesday: The National Association of Realtors releases existing-home sales data for June. Sales of previously owned homes rose in May, a sign that falling mortgage rates could be nudging the housing market toward a more modest performance after months of sluggishness. The housing market began struggling in 2018 despite solid economic growth, in part because mortgage rates were rising. But with mortgage rates now below 4%, home sales are showing signs of perking up.

Wednesday: The Commerce Department releases new-home sales figures for June. Purchases of newly built single-family homes decreased 7.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 626,000 in May, the slowest pace of sales since December. Though new-home sales comprise a narrow slice of all U.S. home sales, economists will watch this measure for indications the housing market is stabilizing.

The eurozone will see purchasing managers' manufacturing data for July. Manufacturing activity in Europe contracted in June, wrapping up the weakest quarter for the goods-producing sector in six years, IHS Markit data showed. Fresh figures will offer insight into whether factories continue to falter across European countries, underscoring the narrative of slowing global growth.

Thursday: The Commerce Department releases June durable-goods data. In May, overall orders for durable goods -- manufactured products intended to last at least three years -- fell 1.3% from the prior month. Meanwhile, an underlying business-investment gauge -- new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft -- increased 0.4% from April. The June data on durable goods will offer the latest glimpse of whether manufacturing is stabilizing after a few wobbly months earlier in the year.

Friday: The Commerce Department releases second-quarter gross domestic product data. In the first quarter, the economy grew at a 3.1% seasonally adjusted annual rate. The economy likely grew at a slower pace in the April through June period as international trade tensions prompted companies to rein in investment. The report also will signal how resilient American consumers remained during a period of trade tensions and slowing global growth.

