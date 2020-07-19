Economy Week Ahead : Home Sales and Weekly Jobless Claims

By WSJ staff

U.S. sales of previously owned homes likely turned a corner in June as stay-at-home orders eased and buyers resumed house hunting. Consumer sentiment in the eurozone is expected to pick up again this month, a sign that Europe's control of the pandemic may lead to economic gains.

There are no major economic data releases on Monday or Tuesday.

Wednesday

Sales of previously owned homes are expected to have climbed 16.4% in June as parts of the U.S. economy continued to reopen. The National Association of Realtors said last month that a 9.7% sales slump in May reflected weaker contract signings in March and April, when the strictest shutdown measures were in place.

Thursday

New claims for unemployment insurance are expected to have held steady at 1.3 million for the second week in a row, as a surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. has prompted some states to pause or roll back reopening plans. New weekly claims have steadily declined since hitting a high of 6.9 million at the end of March, though last week's level was still well above the highest week on record before this year, which was 695,000 in 1982.

The European Commission is set to release its eurozone consumer confidence survey for July. The measure, which improved slightly in May and picked up even more in June, is expected to continue rising this month as the number of new Covid-19 infections continues to fall. An improvement in the sentiment gauge could be a sign that Europe's success in tamping down the virus is also likely to pay economic dividends.

Friday

New-home sales in the U.S. are expected to have picked up 3.6% in June, a slowdown from May, when pent up demand lifted sales 16.6%. Sales plunged earlier this year as widespread lockdowns kept potential buyers at home, but record-low mortgage rates have lured some buyers off the sidelines.