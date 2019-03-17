Economy Week Ahead : Housing Data, the Federal Budget and More

By WSJ Staff

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on the housing market and Brazil's central bank will release a key policy decision.

Monday: The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing sentiment index for March. The gauge of U.S. home-builder confidence increased in February for the second consecutive month. Economists will watch the index for any signs that the housing market is warming, given a pullback in mortgage rates. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the index clocked in at 63, compared with a reading of 62 a month earlier.

Wednesday: Brazil's central bank is expected to hold its policy rate at 6.5%, a historic low, on Wednesday in the first monetary decision led by new governor Roberto Campos Neto, as Congress gears up to debate a pension reform economists see as key to create fiscal balance.

Friday: The National Association of Realtors releases February data on existing-home sales. In January, sales of previously owned U.S. homes fell, continuing a weak stretch for the U.S. housing market. Easing home prices and mortgage rates could bode well for a pickup during the key spring selling season. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast home sales rose 3.2% in February to a 5.10 million annual rate.

The Treasury Department releases the February federal budget gap figures. The government ran a $310 billion deficit from October through January, compared with $176 billion during the same period a year earlier, a 77% increase, the Treasury Department said earlier. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast a federal budget deficit of $229 billion for February.