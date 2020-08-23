Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Economy Week Ahead : Housing, Factories, Fed and Consumers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/23/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

By WSJ staff

Consumer-spending figures for July cap a full week of U.S. data that will likely show the country's recovery from a coronavirus-induced recession is continuing, though possibly at a slower pace than in May or June.

Tuesday

U.S. new-home sales are expected to post another increase in July, underscoring strong demand amid low interest rates and the desire for more space to work and study at home. The housing market has been an especially bright spot during the recovery.

Wednesday

New orders for long-lasting manufactured goods could reflect broader economic trends in July, notching another month of growth but at a slower pace than earlier in the recovery. Underlying figures are likely to show business investment remains subdued at a time of broad economic uncertainty.

Thursday

New applications for unemployment benefits in recent weeks suggest the U.S. labor market's recovery is cooling amid continuing disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic and an end to pandemic-specific federal support programs. Investors and economists will scrutinize the latest weekly figures to check on the pace of layoffs heading deeper into the summer.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell headlines the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, which runs through Friday. Mr. Powell's Thursday morning speech will focus on the central bank's monetary policy framework review.

Friday

U.S. consumer spending likely posted another gain in July as the labor market added more jobs and federal stimulus supported personal incomes. Already, separate data has shown that retail sales surpassed prepandemic levels last month. Friday's report will round out consumer trends with details on services spending, income and personal saving.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Housing, Factories, Fed and Consumers
DJ
02:35pTrump to announce emergency authorization of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19- WaPo
RE
02:15pNew York City Faces Toughest Fiscal Crisis Since the 1970s
DJ
02:06pTurkey extends work of Mediterranean exploration ship through Aug. 27
RE
01:33pRepublicans, Democrats trade blame for stalled U.S. coronavirus aid legislation
RE
01:31pTwitter attaches disclaimer on Trump's 'mail drop boxes' tweet
RE
01:30pU.S. CDC reports 175,651 deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:29pMEDIA LINK-Apollo's Leon Black to be subpoenaed in Epstein case -New York Times
RE
12:32pBOX OFFICE : Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' Off to Decent Start as U.S. Theaters Slowly Reopen
RE
11:51aSaudi energy ministry to assist development of mega economic zone Neom
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Facing a Profitability Crisis, Europe's Banks Rush to Restructure
2ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Antibody Drugs Advancing to Fill Covid-19 Treatment Gap
3BHP GROUP : Oil firms evacuate staff, curb offshore production ahead of twin storms
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche launches investigation into suspected engine manipulation - BamS
5FACEBOOK : UK plans to drop 'Facebook tax', Mail on Sunday says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group