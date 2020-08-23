Economy Week Ahead : Housing, Factories, Fed and Consumers

By WSJ staff

Consumer-spending figures for July cap a full week of U.S. data that will likely show the country's recovery from a coronavirus-induced recession is continuing, though possibly at a slower pace than in May or June.

Tuesday

U.S. new-home sales are expected to post another increase in July, underscoring strong demand amid low interest rates and the desire for more space to work and study at home. The housing market has been an especially bright spot during the recovery.

Wednesday

New orders for long-lasting manufactured goods could reflect broader economic trends in July, notching another month of growth but at a slower pace than earlier in the recovery. Underlying figures are likely to show business investment remains subdued at a time of broad economic uncertainty.

Thursday

New applications for unemployment benefits in recent weeks suggest the U.S. labor market's recovery is cooling amid continuing disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic and an end to pandemic-specific federal support programs. Investors and economists will scrutinize the latest weekly figures to check on the pace of layoffs heading deeper into the summer.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell headlines the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, which runs through Friday. Mr. Powell's Thursday morning speech will focus on the central bank's monetary policy framework review.

Friday

U.S. consumer spending likely posted another gain in July as the labor market added more jobs and federal stimulus supported personal incomes. Already, separate data has shown that retail sales surpassed prepandemic levels last month. Friday's report will round out consumer trends with details on services spending, income and personal saving.