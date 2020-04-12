Economy Week Ahead : IMF Global Outlook; U.S. Jobless Claims, China's GDP

By WSJ staff

Data out this week is expected to show the effects of shutdown and social-distancing orders on the economy.

Tuesday

The International Monetary Fund releases its world economic outlook. The forecast is likely to offer a sober start to a week of spring meetings that will focus on fallout from the coronavirus -- and be conducted virtually because of the pandemic.

China trade data for March is expected to reflect subdued demand at home and weakness abroad as countries grappled with the virus.

Wednesday

U.S. retail sales for March are expected to plunge, reflecting the mandatory closure of restaurants, malls and nonessential stores, as well as heightened caution among consumers amid mass layoffs and increasing uncertainty.

U.S. industrial production for March is likely to falter amid global supply-chain disruptions, falling energy prices and weak global demand for many goods.

Thursday

U.S. jobless claims have surged, with nearly 17 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits since mid-March. Economists are forecasting another bleak reading for the week ending April 11.

Friday

China's economy likely contracted in the first quarter. Economists expect one of the worst quarterly gross domestic product readings since the country launched a program of economic reforms in the 1970s.