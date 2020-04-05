Log in
Economy Week Ahead : Jobless Claims, Fed Minutes, Consumer Prices

04/05/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

By WSJ staff

Economic data out this week is likely to reflect mounting damage from the coronavirus and efforts to contain it.

Monday:

Service providers such as restaurants and hotels have been hardest hit by lockdowns designed to limit the coronavirus's spread. But factories are also suffering, even when they are able to keep their assembly lines moving. Economists expect figures released by Germany's statistics agency to show a sharp drop in new orders for manufactured goods in February, a sign that output is set to fall over coming months.

Wednesday:

The Federal Reserve will release minutes from its unscheduled meetings on March 3 and March 15, when officials brought the central bank's benchmark interest rate near zero and launched programs to stabilize the economy. Minutes are likely to reflect a willingness to take additional steps as the outlook deteriorates.

Thursday:

U.S. initial jobless claims are again expected to reflect massive job losses as swaths of the economy shut down. Nearly 10 million Americans -- more than the entire labor force of New York state -- filed applications for unemployment insurance during the two-week span ending March 28. Figures out Thursday cover the week ending April 4.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index is expected to reflect increasing pessimism about the country's economic prospects.

Friday:

China's consumer-price index is expected to have eased a little in March, while producer deflation deepened, reflecting weaker demand amid the pandemic. Cooling inflation should give the central bank more room to stimulate the economy, as recent business sentiment surveys suggest a lengthy and bumpy recovery ahead.

U.S. consumer prices are expected to remain tame in March as falling energy costs and softening demand for goods and services keep inflation at bay.

