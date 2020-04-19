Economy Week Ahead : Jobless Claims, U.S. Home Sales, PMI

Log in
04/19/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

By WSJ staff

Indicators this week are expected to show more economic fallout from the new coronavirus and efforts to contain it.

Sunday

Japan releases March trade data. Economists expect exports to have fallen as the coronavirus disrupted supply chains and cut overseas demand.

Tuesday

European governments, including the U.K., have launched a series of programs that pay businesses to hold on to workers during lockdowns. Even so, jobless numbers are on the rise. The U.K. will release figures for the number of people claiming unemployment benefits during March, and they are expected to record a surge in applications.

U.S. existing-home sales for March are expected to reflect a steep decline in activity during the second half of the month.

Thursday

Surveys of purchasing managers in the U.S., Europe and Japan are expected to record another sharp decline in activity during April as lockdowns persisted, with the services sector suffering unprecedented falls in output while businesses cut payrolls.

U.S. jobless claims for the week ending April 18 are expected to show millions more job losses across the country, though there are signs that the pace of layoffs has passed its peak. More than 20 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits from mid-May through April 11.

European Union leaders are scheduled to discuss the economic response to the coronavirus crisis, with southern countries likely to push for commitments from wealthier governments to pledge a trillion-euro-plus fund to help drive an eventual recovery. Few expect any quick decisions.

Friday

U.S. durable-goods orders for March will capture factory closures and a big drop-off in demand for long lasting goods.

The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment gauge for April showed a sharp deterioration in confidence. Economists are forecasting a downgrade in the final reading, confirming a sour mood about the economy.

