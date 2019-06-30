Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Economy Week Ahead : Manufacturing, International Trade, Jobs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 03:15pm EDT

By WSJ Staff

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh manufacturing, trade and employment data.

MONDAY

The Institute for Supply Management releases June manufacturing data. The index of factory activity fell to 52.1 in May, the lowest reading since October 2016. The data aligned with other reports indicating manufacturers are feeling the squeeze from trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the June manufacturing index logged in at 51.3.

WEDNESDAY

The U.S. Commerce Department releases May international trade data. In April, the trade deficit shrank 2.1% from March to a seasonally adjusted $50.79 billion. Imports decreased 2.2% in April to $257.64 billion. Exports also fell from the prior month by 2.2%, to $206.85 billion. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the trade deficit widened to $54.5 billion in May.

FRIDAY

The U.S. Labor Department releases the June jobs report. In May, the U.S. economy added 75,000 payrolls, marking one of the weakest monthly increases since the recession ended in mid-2009. Economists will monitor the June jobs report for signs the economy could be headed toward a sharper-than-expected slowdown. Forecasts don't indicate that will be the case: Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the economy added 160,000 jobs in June, while unemployment remained steady at 3.6%.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:46pHalfway through 2019, tech leads on Wall Street
RE
04:22pWhite House official - New sales to China's Huawei to cover only widely available goods
RE
03:40pSaudi Falih says OPEC consensus is for rollover of oil cut
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Manufacturing, International Trade, Jobs
DJ
02:34pEU, Mercosur Deal Faces Hurdles on Two Continents
DJ
02:18pCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : St Vincent and the Grenadines sweep CARICOM 10-K titles
PU
01:40pNORTH KOREA, SPACEX, AUSTRALIA : This Week's Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 26
01:34pIn race for No. 10, Johnson and Hunt vow to splash the cash
RE
01:25pANALYSIS : Fed Officials Will Find Little to Boost Outlook from Trade Truce
DJ
01:17pOPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China warns of long road ahead for deal with U.S. after ice-breaking talks
2Russia agrees with Saudi Arabia to extend OPEC+ oil output deal
3RUSSIA, SAUDI DEAL SHOWS COMMITMENT TO OIL MARKET STABILITY: Novak
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump Leaves Huawei's South Korean Suppliers Hanging
5OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About