Economy Week Ahead : Manufacturing, International Trade, Jobs

By WSJ Staff

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh manufacturing, trade and employment data.

MONDAY

The Institute for Supply Management releases June manufacturing data. The index of factory activity fell to 52.1 in May, the lowest reading since October 2016. The data aligned with other reports indicating manufacturers are feeling the squeeze from trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the June manufacturing index logged in at 51.3.

WEDNESDAY

The U.S. Commerce Department releases May international trade data. In April, the trade deficit shrank 2.1% from March to a seasonally adjusted $50.79 billion. Imports decreased 2.2% in April to $257.64 billion. Exports also fell from the prior month by 2.2%, to $206.85 billion. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the trade deficit widened to $54.5 billion in May.

FRIDAY

The U.S. Labor Department releases the June jobs report. In May, the U.S. economy added 75,000 payrolls, marking one of the weakest monthly increases since the recession ended in mid-2009. Economists will monitor the June jobs report for signs the economy could be headed toward a sharper-than-expected slowdown. Forecasts don't indicate that will be the case: Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the economy added 160,000 jobs in June, while unemployment remained steady at 3.6%.