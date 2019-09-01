Economy Week Ahead : Manufacturing, Trade and August Jobs Report

By a WSJ Staff Reporter

In the week ahead, the U.S. will release fresh manufacturing, trade and jobs numbers.

TUESDAY

The Institute for Supply Management releases the August manufacturing index. In July, the U.S. factory sector lost further momentum, slipping to its lowest reading in nearly three years. Weakness in manufacturing data stems from anemic global growth and trade tensions and runs counter to strength in the consumer sector. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the ISM manufacturing index logged in at 51.0 in August, down slightly from 51.2 in July.

WEDNESDAY

The Commerce Department releases July international trade figures. The June trade report showed the standoff between Washington and Beijing cost China its position as the U.S.'s top trading partner. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the trade deficit narrowed to $53.7 billion in July from $55.2 billion in June.

The Federal Reserve releases its latest version of the beige book, a collection of business anecdotes across Fed districts. The survey will offer fresh insight into businesses' thinking amid trade tensions between the U.S. and China. In July, the beige book showed American businesses saw economic activity expanding modestly amid lingering fears over trade.

FRIDAY

The Labor Department releases the August jobs report, which will offer fresh insight into the state of one of the U.S. economy's pillars during a month of global turbulence. Economic output in Germany, the world's fourth-largest economy, contracted in the second quarter, while a report on factory output in China, the second-largest economy, came in lower than expected, according to reports released last month. Economists will closely eye Friday's report for any signs the global slowdown is spreading to the U.S. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the U.S. economy added 149,000 to payrolls in August, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7%.