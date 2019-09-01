Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Economy Week Ahead : Manufacturing, Trade and August Jobs Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 03:15pm EDT

By a WSJ Staff Reporter

In the week ahead, the U.S. will release fresh manufacturing, trade and jobs numbers.

TUESDAY

The Institute for Supply Management releases the August manufacturing index. In July, the U.S. factory sector lost further momentum, slipping to its lowest reading in nearly three years. Weakness in manufacturing data stems from anemic global growth and trade tensions and runs counter to strength in the consumer sector. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the ISM manufacturing index logged in at 51.0 in August, down slightly from 51.2 in July.

WEDNESDAY

The Commerce Department releases July international trade figures. The June trade report showed the standoff between Washington and Beijing cost China its position as the U.S.'s top trading partner. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the trade deficit narrowed to $53.7 billion in July from $55.2 billion in June.

The Federal Reserve releases its latest version of the beige book, a collection of business anecdotes across Fed districts. The survey will offer fresh insight into businesses' thinking amid trade tensions between the U.S. and China. In July, the beige book showed American businesses saw economic activity expanding modestly amid lingering fears over trade.

FRIDAY

The Labor Department releases the August jobs report, which will offer fresh insight into the state of one of the U.S. economy's pillars during a month of global turbulence. Economic output in Germany, the world's fourth-largest economy, contracted in the second quarter, while a report on factory output in China, the second-largest economy, came in lower than expected, according to reports released last month. Economists will closely eye Friday's report for any signs the global slowdown is spreading to the U.S. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the U.S. economy added 149,000 to payrolls in August, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7%.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:09pWORLD OF WARCRAFT NOSTALGIA TO BOOST ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Barron's
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Manufacturing, Trade and August Jobs Report
DJ
01:37pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-40/2019)
PU
01:14pTrump Administration Goes Ahead With New Tariffs on Chinese Products
DJ
12:18pChina, U.S. kick off new round of tariffs in trade war
RE
11:49aTrump Administration Goes Ahead With New Tariffs on Chinese Products
DJ
10:53aSwiss minister pessimistic on swift EU treaty, wary on Britain joining EFTA
RE
10:41aTrump Administration Goes Ahead With New Tariffs on Chinese Products
DJ
10:27aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA kicks off SURE Aid and other interventions for rice
PU
10:22aTariff Uncertainty Weighs on Small Businesses
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China Minmetals unit buys Fanya metal exchange antimony, rare earth stocks
2PACCAR : Truck Makers Apply the Brakes
3GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : Macau casino revenue drops 8.6% in August
4MTR CORPORATION LIMITED : MTR : Hong Kong Suspends Airport Train as Protesters Mass -- 5th Update
5Next rounds of Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods to hit consumers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group