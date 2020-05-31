Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Economy Week Ahead : Manufacturing and Unemployment Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/31/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

By WSJ staff

Friday's U.S. jobs report anchors another week of data that will reflect fallout from efforts to contain the new coronavirus.

Monday

The Caixin China manufacturing index is expected to show modest month-on-month expansion in May following a contraction in April, underscoring a bumpy recovery path ahead for China's small and private companies.

Other surveys of purchasing managers at manufacturers in Asia, Europe and the U.S. are expected to record another month of declining activity in May but at a much slower pace than in the previous month, a sign that the global economy may have bottomed out as lockdowns start to ease.

Wednesday

The eurozone unemployment rate likely rose in April amid widespread lockdowns. But the headline number probably won't climb as high as the U.S. rate due to a range of government programs that pay companies to keep people on payrolls even if they aren't working.

The Bank of Canada issues its latest rate-policy decision. Nearly all market watchers expect no change in the central bank's main rate, at 0.25%, and senior officials have scoffed at entertaining negative rates, arguing they would cause too much disruption.

Thursday

European Central Bank officials could decide to expand a EUR750 billion ($820 billion) bond-buying program to support governments and businesses in the face of plunging economic growth.

Friday

U.S. employment indicators have started to improve a little as lockdowns ease. But May's jobs report is still expected to show another wave of job losses and an unemployment rate climbing to a fresh post-World War II high.

Canada issues May employment data, which is unlikely to show any meaningful rebound following bleak results tied to virus-induced shutdowns.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:05pRetailers already hit by coronavirus board up as U.S. protests rage
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Manufacturing and Unemployment Data
DJ
02:30pNUM NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS : Eastern cape region is concerned with new covid-19 positive case at eskom eastern cape operating unit
PU
11:31aNew $25 Million Support Will Help Djibouti Grow its Economy and Improve Access to Services
PU
11:31aPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Remarks by President Trump Before Air Force One Departure
PU
11:11aRUSSIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO EARLIER OPEC+ MEETING : sources
RE
10:40aBIOCEPT : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
10:40aBANK OF ISRAEL : Tsuriel Tamam, Outgoing Supervisor of Credit Data Sharing, Leaves the Bank of Israel
PU
10:35aIGU INTERNATIONAL GAS UNION : WGC2021 Call for Papers
PU
10:20aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China PMI data shows fresh signs of recovery amid COVID-19 control
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : Amazon removes racist messages after they appear on some product listings
2MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : KKR and Cinven in takeover talks with Spain's MasMovil - sourc..
3Dubai faces 5.5% recession this year as $10 billion debt repayments loom, BofA says
4ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers
5BMW AG : BMW : German ministry proposes 5 billion euro car bonus scheme - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group