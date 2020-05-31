Economy Week Ahead : Manufacturing and Unemployment Data

By WSJ staff

Friday's U.S. jobs report anchors another week of data that will reflect fallout from efforts to contain the new coronavirus.

Monday

The Caixin China manufacturing index is expected to show modest month-on-month expansion in May following a contraction in April, underscoring a bumpy recovery path ahead for China's small and private companies.

Other surveys of purchasing managers at manufacturers in Asia, Europe and the U.S. are expected to record another month of declining activity in May but at a much slower pace than in the previous month, a sign that the global economy may have bottomed out as lockdowns start to ease.

Wednesday

The eurozone unemployment rate likely rose in April amid widespread lockdowns. But the headline number probably won't climb as high as the U.S. rate due to a range of government programs that pay companies to keep people on payrolls even if they aren't working.

The Bank of Canada issues its latest rate-policy decision. Nearly all market watchers expect no change in the central bank's main rate, at 0.25%, and senior officials have scoffed at entertaining negative rates, arguing they would cause too much disruption.

Thursday

European Central Bank officials could decide to expand a EUR750 billion ($820 billion) bond-buying program to support governments and businesses in the face of plunging economic growth.

Friday

U.S. employment indicators have started to improve a little as lockdowns ease. But May's jobs report is still expected to show another wave of job losses and an unemployment rate climbing to a fresh post-World War II high.

Canada issues May employment data, which is unlikely to show any meaningful rebound following bleak results tied to virus-induced shutdowns.