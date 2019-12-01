Economy Week Ahead : November Jobs Report, Manufacturing Data

By WSJ Staff

In the week ahead, the U.S. will publish its monthly jobs report, which will provide a gauge of the economy's momentum. Plus, a number of countries will release data on manufacturing.

Sunday: In China, the Markit/Caixin purchasing managers index provides an early look at the manufacturing sector's performance in November. Analysts polled by FactSet expect activity to slow from October but remain in modest expansion.

Monday: The global factory sector gets another gut check with the U.S. Institute for Supply Management's closely watched manufacturing index for November. While manufacturing has been weak this year due to the Trump administration's trade policies, economists have spotted possible signs of stabilization in recent weeks through other survey-based data. The ISM number is expected to come in at 49.4, which would indicate contraction but represent an improvement from October's reading of 48.3.

Wednesday: The ISM's nonmanufacturing index, another survey-based indicator, provides a look at activity in the U.S. service sector in November. Economists expect the indicator to remain firmly in expansion at 54.5.

Thursday: Germany, which has been at the center of the global manufacturing downturn, reports October factory orders. Analysts polled by FactSet expect orders to decline following a surprise rebound in September.

Friday: Japan's leading-indicators index and German industrial production are released in the wee hours, followed by the main event of the week: the monthly U.S. jobs report. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal are expecting a solid report for November, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by a brisk 187,000, the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.6% and average hourly earnings up 3% from November 2018. Such an outcome would reassure investors that the U.S. economy has plenty of momentum to weather the global slowdown following three rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.