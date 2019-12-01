Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Economy Week Ahead : November Jobs Report, Manufacturing Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 03:15pm EST

By WSJ Staff

In the week ahead, the U.S. will publish its monthly jobs report, which will provide a gauge of the economy's momentum. Plus, a number of countries will release data on manufacturing.

Sunday: In China, the Markit/Caixin purchasing managers index provides an early look at the manufacturing sector's performance in November. Analysts polled by FactSet expect activity to slow from October but remain in modest expansion.

Monday: The global factory sector gets another gut check with the U.S. Institute for Supply Management's closely watched manufacturing index for November. While manufacturing has been weak this year due to the Trump administration's trade policies, economists have spotted possible signs of stabilization in recent weeks through other survey-based data. The ISM number is expected to come in at 49.4, which would indicate contraction but represent an improvement from October's reading of 48.3.

Wednesday: The ISM's nonmanufacturing index, another survey-based indicator, provides a look at activity in the U.S. service sector in November. Economists expect the indicator to remain firmly in expansion at 54.5.

Thursday: Germany, which has been at the center of the global manufacturing downturn, reports October factory orders. Analysts polled by FactSet expect orders to decline following a surprise rebound in September.

Friday: Japan's leading-indicators index and German industrial production are released in the wee hours, followed by the main event of the week: the monthly U.S. jobs report. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal are expecting a solid report for November, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by a brisk 187,000, the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.6% and average hourly earnings up 3% from November 2018. Such an outcome would reassure investors that the U.S. economy has plenty of momentum to weather the global slowdown following three rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52pChina wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
RE
03:15pTrump off to London for NATO summit, under pressure to steer clear of British election
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : November Jobs Report, Manufacturing Data
DJ
03:08pMAULED MALL STOCK TANGER DESERVES SOME LOVE : Barron's
RE
01:59pUnited States asks UK to extradite ex-Autonomy boss Lynch from UK
RE
01:13pGOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA : Strengthening Alberta's business ties in Vancouver
PU
12:43pBank of England's Carney to become U.N. climate finance envoy
RE
12:43pNigeria commits to OPEC agreements before Vienna meeting
RE
12:43pOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : Our commitment to OPEC-Non-OPEC agreement is total says Sylva as Nigeria meets OPEC target
PU
11:53aSAUDI ARABIAN MONETARY AGENCY : Launching a traffic safety campaign entitled “do not stop their lives “to raise driving responsibility awareness
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
2BMW AG : TESLA MOVE WILL DRAW FURTHER COMPANIES INTO GERMANY: state premier
3MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : NISSAN, RENAULT, MITSUBISHI MOTORS AGREE TO FORM NEW VENTURE FOR ADVANCED R&D:..
4DEOLEO, S.A. : DEOLEO S A : Trade Tensions, Market Glut Press Upon Olive-Oil Prices
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : dismisses 16 employees in German compliance investigation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group