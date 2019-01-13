Economy Week Ahead : Producer Prices, Beige Book and More

By Sarah Chaney

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see data on producer prices, the beige book, industrial production and consumer sentiment.

TUESDAY

The Labor Department releases December data on producer prices. This gauge of U.S. business prices rose slightly in November, but the pace of gains moderated significantly from the prior month. More broadly, inflation has been tame recently. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast producer prices declined 0.1% in December from a month earlier.

WEDNESDAY

The Federal Reserve releases its beige book report, a collection of anecdotes from businesses in each of the Fed's 12 districts across the nation. The anecdotes will offer insight into business concerns. In the most recent beige book report, companies cited uncertainties toward tariffs and rising interest rates.

FRIDAY

The Federal Reserve publishes December industrial-production figures. In November, industrial output climbed by 0.6% from a month earlier. The rise was largely driven by cold weather-induced utility usage. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast a 0.2% rise in December.

The University of Michigan issues preliminary January consumer-sentiment data. Consumers' outlook on the U.S. economy improved in December, as strong growth and a robust job sector continued optimistic sentiment in the final weeks of the holiday season. The University of Michigan said its final index of consumer sentiment for December was 98.3, up from the previous month's reading of 97.5. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast consumer sentiment clocked in at 97.1 in January.

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com