Economy Week Ahead : Retail Sales, Durable Goods, Jobs Report, and More

By WSJ Staff

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see data on retail sales, durable goods and the job market.

Monday: The Commerce Department releases data on retail sales for February. In January, retail sales staged a modest rebound. The question is whether solid fundamentals, including a historically low unemployment rate and rising incomes, can help propel spending in the second month of the year. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast retail sales increased 0.2% in February.

The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for March. In February, growth slowed at U.S. manufacturing firms, due to cold weather and uncertainty over trade. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the manufacturing index logged in at 54.4 in March.

Tuesday: The Commerce Department releases durable-goods data for February. In January, orders for long-lasting goods rose for the third consecutive month. Meanwhile, an underlying gauge of business investment climbed 0.8% from December. Economists will eye Tuesday's report for signs of health in the U.S. manufacturing sector. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast a 1.8% decline in durable-goods orders for February.

Wednesday: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes is set to go to Congress Wednesday to defend a pension reform markets see as key to the country's solvency. Mr. Guedes canceled a similar event in March, leading investors to fear a rift between the two powers could doom the reform. His presence now is considered important to advance discussions on the matter.

Friday: The Labor Department releases the March jobs report. U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 20,000 in February. Economists will watch for whether the weak payrolls growth continues, marking a slowdown from 2018's hot labor market. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the U.S. economy added 170,000 to payrolls in March. They expect the unemployment rate held steady at 3.8%.