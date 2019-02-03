Economy Week Ahead : Services-Sector Activity, International Trade and More

By WSJ Staff Reporter

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on services-sector activity, international trade and unemployment benefits. Brazil's central bank will make a rate decision.

Tuesday: The Institute for Supply Management releases its nonmanufacturing index for January, which will offer a glimpse at services-sector activity in the U.S. The ISM nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index -- tracking a range of U.S. industries such as health care, finance, construction and agriculture -- fell to 57.6 in December from 60.7 in November. That reflected a slowdown, but activity still continued to expand at a healthy rate. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the ISM nonmanufacturing index clocked in at 56.7 in January.

Wednesday: The Commerce Department releases international-trade data for November, which includes the closely watched trade deficit number. In October, the U.S. trade deficit reached the highest level in 10 years, driven by a bump in imports and falling exports. The Commerce Department delayed the release of the November figures due to the government shutdown. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $54.6 billion in November.

Brazil's central bank makes its first rate decision of the year Wednesday, likely keeping the Selic benchmark at the historic low of 6.5% it has been at since March. Meanwhile, a new Congress gears up to tackle a major pension reform the central bank says is key to ensure borrowing costs won't snap back up anytime soon.

Thursday: The Labor Department releases the jobless claims report for the week ended Feb. 2. Economists will watch for any movement in federal-worker jobless claims, which are filed separately from the regular state program and thus are excluded from the headline jobless claims number. Federal worker claims are released with a one week lag and will reflect impact from the fifth and final week of the partial government shutdown. More broadly, jobless claims have remained low. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast jobless claims of 220,000 for the week ended Feb. 2.