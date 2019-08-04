Log in
Economy Week Ahead : Services-Sector Activity, Job Openings, Eurozone Services Sector

08/04/2019 | 03:15pm EDT

By WSJ Staff

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on services-sector activity, job openings and producer prices. The eurozone will publish services data.

Monday: The Institute for Supply Management releases its nonmanufacturing index for July. Activity in the U.S. services sector pulled back in June, suggesting the economy is reverting to a slower but steady pace of growth after a strong 2018. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the nonmanufacturing index logged in at 55.7 in July, up slightly from June.

The eurozone will see new numbers on the health of the services sector. Data firm IHS Markit's release of its Purchasing Managers Index for services will show whether the eurozone's faltering manufacturing sector is hitting service-sector businesses. Economists expect the index to register 53.3 in July, indicating expansion in line with the previous month.

Tuesday: The U.S. Labor Department releases the June job openings and labor turnover survey. In May, the number of unfilled jobs in the U.S. fell slightly, but remained near record levels, suggesting demand for workers was strong even during a month when hiring slowed sharply. The number of available jobs exceeded the number of unemployed Americans by 1.4 million. Economists will watch to see whether the trend in openings outnumbering the unemployed continued in June.

Friday: The U.S. Labor Department releases July producer-prices data. The gauge of business prices ticked higher in June but pointed to relatively subdued inflation, as most of the increase was driven by volatile categories. Keep an eye on producer prices in July for any signs of momentum in inflation. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the producer-price index grew 0.2% in July from a month earlier.

