Economy Week Ahead : Trade Data, Beige Book, Jobs Report and More

By WSJ Staff Reporter

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh productivity, jobs and trade data, while China will also release key trade numbers.

WEDNESDAY

The Commerce Department releases international trade data. Imports decreased 2.9% and exports fell 0.6% in November. The report will arrive during a trade spat between the U.S. and China. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the trade deficit widened to $56.9 billion in December.

The Federal Reserve releases its beige book report. The latest collection of business anecdotes across Fed districts showed optimism is waning among U.S. businesses. The report painted a generally positive picture for the U.S. economy but revealed an undercurrent of worry among American businesses that could cause them to pare back expansion plans this year.

THURSDAY

The U.S. Labor Department publishes the latest worker productivity data. Employees' productivity growth ramped up in the middle of 2018 in the wake of stronger business investment. Analysts have argued the latest burst of growth isn't sustainable, though business investment continued to grow rapidly in the fourth quarter. Economists surveyed by the Journal expect productivity grew at a slower 1.7% pace in the fourth quarter.

FRIDAY

The Labor Department releases the February jobs report. In January, the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.0% and the U.S. economy added 304,000 jobs. The gain was well above last year's average monthly job growth. Economists surveyed by the Journal forecast the economy added 185,000 to payrolls while the unemployment rate nudged down to 3.9%.

China releases trade data. Economists expect exports likely dropped around 7.5% last month, while imports fell 2%. The country's total trade surplus likely narrowed to about $22 billion from January's $39 billion. Even if the trade disputes with the U.S. are resolved, Chinese exports can hardly sustain last year's strength against the backdrop of slowing global trade, economists say.