Economy Week Ahead : U.S. Consumer Confidence, GDP and More

By a WSJ Staff Reporter

In the week ahead, the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve will field questions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill and the Commerce Department will release gross domestic product growth for the fourth quarter.

Tuesday: The U.S.-based Conference Board releases its widely followed gauge of consumer confidence. The measure dropped for the third consecutive month in January, largely because of market volatility and the partial government shutdown. Economists think events like the funding lapse have sharp but temporary effects on confidence. Analysts will be watching the Tuesday report particularly closely after recent retail sales data suggested consumers unexpectedly pulled back spending in December. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect confidence rose in February.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill on Tuesday and Wednesday, taking questions from lawmakers on everything from the economic outlook to monetary policy to bank regulation. The hearings are likely to be less antagonistic than in the past, as Mr. Powell has actively sought to shore up relations with Congress amid frequent criticisms of the Fed by President Trump.

Thursday: The U.S. Commerce Department publishes fourth-quarter gross domestic product growth. GDP growth in the second and third quarters was the strongest in about four years, led in part by solid consumer spending and business investment. Economists think growth slowed to a still-solid 2.2% annual growth rate at the end of 2018. Sectors of the economy tied to trade, manufacturing and housing appear to pose headwinds to growth in the coming year, but consumers could make up for that if the labor market continues to churn out jobs and accelerate wage growth.

China is going to release a key gauge of the country's factory activity, which may show continued contraction. Economists expect the official manufacturing purchasing managers index to edge lower to about 49.4 in February from January's 49.5, according to a median forecast by analysts. That would be the third straight month for the index to stay below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction, although economists attributed some of the softness to the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday which started early this month. Factories normally shut down production ahead of the holiday and workers don't usually come back to work until later this month.