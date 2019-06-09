Economy Week Ahead : U.S. Inflation, Retail Sales Data

By WSJ Staff

In the week ahead, the U.S. will release new data on inflation and retail sales. Also, China reports data on exports and imports.

Monday: Economists expect China's exports and imports to both have dropped 4% in May after declining 2.7% and rising 4% in April, respectively. Increased tariffs from the U.S. and softening global demand should continue weighing on China's exports in the coming months.

Tuesday: In Mexico, the National Statistics Institute is due to report April industrial production, which could provide an early sign of how the second quarter is shaping up after the first-quarter contraction in gross domestic product. April trade data pointed to a recovery in factory exports after a dismal showing in March, and purchasing managers indexes for April improved modestly. The shift in the Easter holiday week from March last year to April this year will inject noise into the data, and industrial production will likely be down from the year-earlier month.

Wednesday: The U.S. Commerce Department publishes May inflation figures. Underlying U.S. consumer prices were soft in April, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will maintain its wait-and-see posture on interest rates. Economists expect overall price growth cooled in May on the month, while so-called core prices, which control for more volatile categories like food and energy prices, ticked up.

China's consumer-price index likely climbed 2.7% in May, accelerating from April's 2.5%, while the producer-price index likely rose 0.6% in May, moderating from April's 0.9% growth, a WSJ poll of economists showed. Some economists have warned that the country is facing more deflation risks from the industrial sector than inflation risks.

Thursday: The eurozone's industrial sector has been at the heart of the economy's turn from boom to the brink of stagnation, and figures for April to be released by the European Union's statistics agency are expected to record a third straight month of declining output, led by Germany. As European Central Bank President Mario Draghi made clear Thursday, the key question facing policy makers is how long that weak streak can last without dragging the rest of the economy down with it.

Friday: China's industrial output and fixed-asset investment likely held steady last month due to government support measures. Retail sales growth should have recovered from its multiyear lows. Retail sales likely rose 8.2% in May, compared with April's 7.2%. Beijing hopes to boost consumption by encouraging purchases of cars and cellphones but whether consumers want to spend more is another question.

The U.S. Commerce Department publishes retail sales data for May after spending at U.S. retailers declined in April, signaling hesitation among consumers as the second quarter began. The month's drop was driven by lower spending on vehicles, electronics and at home-improvement stores. But economists expect sales picked up solidly in May.