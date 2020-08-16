Economy Week Ahead : U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, Existing-Home Sales

By WSJ Staff

In a light week for data, figures on unemployment benefits and sales of previously owned homes will offer new insight into how the U.S. economy is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday

The Commerce Department issues figures on housing starts for July, the first of two data reports this week that will shed light on the strength of the housing market. Economists estimate starts, a measure of new-home construction, increased 3.7% in July from the previous month. That would follow a surge for home building in June, when starts jumped 17.3% over the month.

Thursday

New claims for unemployment insurance are expected at 920,000 for the week ended Aug. 15. In the prior week, claims fell below one million for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic's onset in March. A second straight week of claims below the one-million mark would be the latest signal the labor market continues to heal from severe pandemic-related job losses, although filings for jobless benefits remain at historically high levels.

Friday

The National Association of Realtors releases data on existing-home sales for July, which are expected to show an 11.7% monthly rise to a seasonally adjusted 5.27 million. In June, sales of previously owned homes posted their biggest monthly increase ever with records going back to 1968, as the housing market continued to show signs of a bounceback from earlier in the pandemic, fueled by low mortgage rates and the return of buyers amid eased state lockdowns.