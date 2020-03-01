Economy Week Ahead : U.S. Jobs Report, Global Manufacturing Data

By WSJ Staff

In the week ahead, all eyes will be on the U.S. jobs report for February, as well as global manufacturing data out Monday. Elsewhere, the Bank of Canada will announce a rate decision Wednesday.

Monday: February manufacturing purchasing managers index data will be in the spotlight, with the Caixin manufacturing PMI for China expected to show an impact from the coronavirus epidemic. Measures of factory output in the eurozone and the U.S. are also due out Monday and will be closely scrutinized for comments on the supply-chain impact of the recent outbreak. Economists expect the U.S. factory sector remained narrowly in expansionary territory last month.

Wednesday: Services PMI are on deck Wednesday, with data from the eurozone, the U.K. and the U.S. The Bank of Canada will also announce an interest-rate decision. The Canadian economy barely grew in the final three months of 2019 due to declines in exports and business investment, leading some economists to expect the central bank will cut interest rates -- particularly given recent disruptions in global supply chains stemming from the coronavirus epidemic.

Thursday: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies hold a two-day meeting in Vienna, which will be closely eyed for any output cuts related to coronavirus.

Friday: The Labor Department releases the February jobs report. The payrolls report will offer insight into how the labor market fared in the second month of the year. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the economy added 175,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate ticked back down to a 50-year low of 3.5%, an indication the labor market remains strong. By comparison, in January, U.S. employers added jobs 225,000 new jobs and the unemployment rate was 3.6%.

The Commerce Department will also release data on the trade deficit in January, which is seen narrowing to $46 billion from $48.88 billion in December.