Economy Week Ahead : U.S. Retail Sales, Chinese Economic Data and More

By WSJ Staff

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on retail sales, consumer prices and industrial production, while the Chinese government will release a combination of economic data for January and February to smooth out distortions from the Lunar New Year.

Monday: The U.S. Commerce Department releases January retail sales. After sales unexpectedly tumbled in December at the fastest pace since 2009, economists will be watching closely for signs of a rebound in January. If that doesn't happen, the data could reinforce concerns about a more abrupt slowdown in the world's largest economy. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect retail sales to be flat.

Also, Germany reports January industrial production, an indicator whose declines in late 2018 contributed to fears of a broader economic downturn in the eurozone. After strong industrial data in France, Italy and Spain last week, economists are crossing their fingers for a rebound. That would raise the chances of a decent start to the year for the eurozone, which releases industrial-production figures on Wednesday.

Tuesday: The U.S. Labor Department publishes the consumer-price index for February. While falling energy prices have held down overall inflation in recent months, the "core" CPI -- excluding food and energy -- has risen steadily, reflecting wage gains and solid economic growth last year. Economists expect to see a 1.6% year-over-year gain in the headline CPI and a 2.2% rise in core prices.

Thursday: China's national statistics bureau will release combined economic data for January and February instead of monthly data, to smooth out distortions from the Lunar New Year. The first set of such data this year could point to a slower start to the year. Economists polled by the Journal estimate China's value-added industrial production rose 5.5% in the first two months of 2019 from a year earlier, extending weakness late last year. In December, output grew 5.7%. Fixed-asset investment and retail sales likely held more or less steady. Most economists say the data may worsen more in the coming months before they get better later in the year due to government stimulus measures.

Friday: The Fed reports U.S. industrial production for February, a report that will provide insight into the factory sector's ability to sustain momentum after its strongest year of growth since 2010. Output fell sharply in January, however, so another weak print could add to economists' concerns about first-quarter growth. That said, the consensus forecast sees a 0.4% rise in output.

Also coming out Friday is the University of Michigan's preliminary survey of U.S. consumer sentiment in March. With much data on the real economy in the first quarter delayed by the partial government shutdown, policy makers have given added weight to forward-looking indicators like sentiment surveys. Economists estimate the index will tick up to 95.0 from a previous reading of 93.8.