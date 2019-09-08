Economy Week Ahead : U.S. Retail Sales, Consumer-Price Data

By WSJ Staff

The week ahead is light on economic data, but investors will still gain some insight into the health of U.S. consumers in August with readings on inflation and retail sales.

Sunday: China releases August trade data. Economists expect the numbers to reflect sluggish demand at home and abroad. Exports likely rose 3% from August from a year earlier, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal, down from July's 3.3% pace. Imports, meanwhile, are believed to have fallen 6.2% last month from a year earlier, extending the 5.6% decline in July.

Other figures on China's economic activity are expected to show a modest recovery. Value-added industrial output is estimated to have risen 5.2% in August, up from 4.8% in July. Retail sales probably rose 7.9%, up from 7.6%, according to economist forecasts.

Tuesday: The U.S. Labor Department releases its July report on job openings and labor turnover. If job openings remain high -- there were 7.35 million unfilled positions in June -- it would suggest that the recent hiring slowdown owes more to a scarcity of workers than to companies exercising greater caution.

Thursday: In a highlight for the week, the Labor Department publishes the August consumer-price index. Inflation showed signs of rebounding earlier in the summer, and strong wage growth last month suggests prices could continue recovering from a weak patch at the beginning of the year. Still, a drop in gas prices should hold the month-on-month gain in the CPI to 0.1%, while the "core index," which excludes food and energy, should rise 0.2%, economists predict.

Markets will also get another glimpse at the U.S. labor market with weekly jobless claims, which have been remarkably stable in recent months. Economists expect 216,000 new claims, down a tick from last week's reading of 217,000.

Friday: The other highlight of the week in U.S. data are retail-sales figures for August, published by the Commerce Department. With manufacturing output declining and companies fretting over the trade war with China, consumers are the main pillar supporting U.S. growth. Economists expect retail sales to correct to 0.2% growth in August from July, when they posted a gangbusters rise of 0.7%.