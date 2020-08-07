Economy continues to add jobs, but many remain lost

Quick Take

August 7, 2020 | 4-min read

Focus Area-Canadian Economics

The Conference Board of Canada's Senior Economist, Cory Renner offers insights on the July Labour Force Survey (LFS):

'Canada's economy continues to recover, as indicated by the 418,500 jobs created in July. However, the increase is less than June, suggesting the initial bounce-back is now behind us. At this point, most restrictions have been lifted across the country but only 55 per cent of jobs lost between February and April have been recovered, meaning employment is still down more than 1.3 million compared to February. Despite the lifting of restrictions, Canadian businesses are operating in a challenging environment because of risks associated with COVID-19-a situation we expect will last at least another year. Fully restoring Canada's employment levels will take time as business closures are holding back both consumer and business confidence.'