Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Economy in focus as India's PM Modi begins his second term

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 10:34am EDT
India's PM Modi pays his respects at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of his swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take his oath of office on Thursday along with his ministers, including for the first time the powerful chief of his ruling Hindu nationalist party that just won a landslide victory in a general election.

Amit Shah, president of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will join the new government as a minister, the party's leader in the western state of Gujarat, Jitu Vaghani, said on Twitter.

He did not say which ministry Shah would be in charge of but the chief architect of the BJP's two consecutive general election victories is tipped to replace Arun Jaitley as finance minister, media reported.

Shah was not available for comment.

Jaitley, a lawyer-turned-politician with deep experience of navigating India's political ecosystem, wrote to Modi on Wednesday asking to be kept out of government for health reasons.

Many other ministers who are also senior members of the ruling coalition are expected to retain their cabinet jobs.

But Modi could also promote fresh faces to reward a good performance in the seven-phase election in April and May.

The swearing-in of Modi, 68, the son of a tea seller, will take place on the forecourt of the colonial-era presidential palace with some 8,000 guests, including Bollywood stars and leaders of neighbours such as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Modi focused his election campaign on national security, after tension with old rival Pakistan surged in February over a deadly bomb attack on security forces in the disputed region of Kashmir, which was claimed by Pakistan-based militants.

The leader of Pakistan was not invited to the inauguration.

"India is proud of all those brave men and women martyred in the line of duty," Modi said after visiting a war memorial near parliament on Thursday.

"Our government will leave no stone unturned to safeguard India’s unity and integrity. National security is our priority."

The BJP controls 303 of the 545 seats in the lower house of parliament, paving the way for the possibility Modi could attempt controversial land and labour reforms amid concern that Asia's third largest economy is faltering.

This week, two major industrial bodies called on the new government to take steps to bolster the economy, which grew 6.6% in the three months to December - the slowest in five quarters.

Modi pushed through reforms such as a goods and services tax and a bankruptcy law in his first five-year term, but faced criticism for failing to create enough jobs for people entering the job market, weak farm prices and tepid growth.

India's main opposition Congress party is trying to pick up the pieces after its second straight general election defeat.

Its president, Rahul Gandhi, has offered to resign. The party said on Thursday it would not let representatives take part in television debates for a month as it analyses its defeat.

(Additional reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal and Nigam Prusty; Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Krishna N. Das

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/05/30 Congratulations on Indian PM
PU
10:38aIrish bank PTSB hit with record fine for mortgage overcharging
RE
10:34aEconomy in focus as India's PM Modi begins his second term
RE
10:24aWall Street rises after trade-driven selloff
RE
10:20aNot clear UK has made final decision on Huawei, says U.S. national security adviser Bolton
RE
10:19aBrazil's GDP shrinks, economy flirts with another recession
RE
10:19aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : GRAIN MARKET UPDATE 30th MAY
PU
10:19aEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Approves Emergency Fuel Waiver for Allegheny County, Pennsylvania
PU
10:19aBANCO DE MEXICO : Minutes of the meeting of Banco de México's Governing Board on the occasion of the monetary policy decision announced on May 16, 2019
PU
10:16aSouth Africa's Omnia Holdings to undertake 2 billion rand rights offer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
3J.JILL INC : J.JILL, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
4KKR in talks to take Germany's Axel Springer private
5CHRISTIAN DIOR SE : CHRISTIAN DIOR : Woman at centre of money-laundering case 'spent 30,000 on chocolate in on..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About