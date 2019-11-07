Ecopia :.AI Reveals 6,186% Revenue Growth; Receives Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ Awards

Ecopia.AI (Ecopia) today announced it ranked 5th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™, a ranking of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in Canada. Ecopia also ranked 17th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies across all of North America. Ecopia reported 6,186% revenue growth from 2015 to 2018, and is being presented with the awards for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit and bold innovation.

“Ecopia is thrilled to be receiving the Fast 50 and Fast 500 awards” said Jon Lipinski, Ecopia Co-Founder & President. “This growth – as recognized by Deloitte’s awards - is a direct reflection of the hard work and brilliance of our team, who have consistently created and delivered pre-eminent AI-based mapping solutions that improve decision-making across industries and around the world. We look forward to continuing this growth in years to come.”

“In an era of rapid and constant change, Fast 50 companies should be incredibly proud of the impact they are making across all industries, as they foster the economic prosperity and success of our country,” said Erica Pretorius, Partner and National Leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. “Their bold vision, unrivaled growth and true commitment to innovation allow them to not only improve today’s world, but also shape tomorrow’s, and I can’t wait to see where they take us moving forward.”

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners,” said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and US technology, media, and telecommunications leader. “Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It’s always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in.”

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features three distinct categories including the Technology Fast 50 Ranking, Enterprise Fast 15 category (recognizes fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation), and Companies-to-Watch Awards (early-stage Canadian tech companies with the potential to be a future Deloitte Technology Fast 50 candidate). Program sponsors include Deloitte, Bank of Montreal, CBRE, First West Capital, Miller Thomson, OMERS Ventures, 3C and Lafond.

The Fast50 program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™ program. To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least C$5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — across all of North America. In order to be eligible for the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, and be headquartered in North America, and own proprietary technology. For further information, visit www.fast500.com.

About Ecopia.AI (Ecopia)

Ecopia leverages AI to convert high-resolution images of our earth into high-definition (HD) Vector Maps. These maps form a digital representation of reality and are embedded into critical applications, offering unique insight for decision-making at scale. Ecopia has hundreds of customer engagements around the world, amassing a powerful and growing database of HD Vector Map content across over 60 countries. For more information, visit www.ecopia.ai, or engage with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

