Ecotagious Accelerates into 2019 with Record Growth, New Customers and New Products

Ecotagious, a leader in energy analytics and home energy management, finished 2018 with unprecedented growth in revenues, new utility customers and product innovation. Revenues grew more than 150%, 8 new utility customers were added, and the first wave of our data science-driven Home Energy Automation vision – personalized energy insights by Voice Assistant – launched to customers.

“Our advanced energy analytics platform powers all of our next-generation offerings for utilities, from Home Energy Reports, DSM targeting and segmentation, to Voice Assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. This scalable, data-driven approach is not only resonating in the market, but we’re successfully delivering verified, industry-leading energy savings for our clients and their customers,” says Bruce Townson, CEO of Ecotagious.

One of the early providers and innovators of Non-Intrusive Load Monitoring (NILM) technology, Ecotagious has integrated powerful AMI disaggregation and advanced data science into the core of its Powerful Insights™offering since inception. “Being able to refine our machine learning algorithms over the last 5 years has equipped us to provide accurate, appliance-level insights and hyper-personalization for customers. We’re now incorporating more and more device data from the smart home to further advance the relevance and value of the insights we are providing,” says Ryan Gandy, Ecotagious’ VP of Technology.

By linking the connected home ecosystem with an advanced home energy management platform, Ecotagious enables utilities to shape how customers interact with the grid and enhance programs and innovate in the area of conservation. A clear vision of integrating the smart grid and the smart home also creates new leverage for platform spending across energy efficiency and demand response programs – for example, using utility customer engagement and HER efforts to target and drive enrollment in connected device and Demand Response (DR) programs.

Strong and increasing growth over the last few years has enabled Ecotagious to invest further in its industry leading innovation that delivers real energy efficiency results. With Home Energy Automation (HEA) solutions in the pipeline and more utilities engaging in ambitious programs that include personalized Voice Assistant solutions, Ecotagious is forecasting another record-breaking year in 2019.

About Ecotagious

Ecotagious Inc. turns data into energy savings for utility clients. Its SaaS-based Powerful Insights™ platform leverages machine learning, smart meter disaggregation and behavioral science to provide utilities' residential customers with appliance-level feedback and personalized insights across all channels. Ecotagious is a private company based in Vancouver, Canada.

