Ecotagious Accelerates into 2019 with Record Growth, New Customers and New Products

Ecotagious,
a leader in energy analytics and home energy management, finished 2018
with unprecedented growth in revenues, new utility customers and product
innovation. Revenues grew more than 150%, 8 new utility customers were
added, and the first wave of our data science-driven Home Energy
Automation vision – personalized energy insights by Voice Assistant –
launched to customers.
“Our advanced energy analytics platform powers all of our
next-generation offerings for utilities, from Home Energy Reports, DSM
targeting and segmentation, to Voice
Assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. This scalable,
data-driven approach is not only resonating in the market, but we’re
successfully delivering verified, industry-leading energy savings for
our clients and their customers,” says Bruce Townson, CEO of Ecotagious.
One of the early providers and innovators of Non-Intrusive Load
Monitoring (NILM) technology, Ecotagious has integrated powerful AMI
disaggregation and advanced data science into the core of its
Powerful Insights™offering since inception. “Being able to
refine our machine learning algorithms over the last 5 years has
equipped us to provide accurate, appliance-level insights and
hyper-personalization for customers. We’re now incorporating more and
more device data from the smart home to further advance the relevance
and value of the insights we are providing,” says Ryan Gandy,
Ecotagious’ VP of Technology.
By linking the connected home ecosystem with an advanced home energy
management platform, Ecotagious enables utilities to shape how customers
interact with the grid and enhance programs and innovate in the area of
conservation. A clear vision of integrating the smart grid and the smart
home also creates new leverage for platform spending across energy
efficiency and demand response programs – for example, using utility
customer engagement and HER efforts to target and drive enrollment in
connected device and Demand Response (DR) programs.
Strong and increasing growth over the last few years has enabled
Ecotagious to invest further in its industry leading innovation that
delivers real energy efficiency results. With Home Energy Automation
(HEA) solutions in the pipeline and more utilities engaging in ambitious
programs that include personalized Voice Assistant solutions, Ecotagious
is forecasting another record-breaking year in 2019.
About Ecotagious
Ecotagious Inc. turns data into energy savings for utility clients. Its
SaaS-based Powerful Insights™ platform leverages machine learning, smart
meter disaggregation and behavioral science to provide utilities'
residential customers with appliance-level feedback and personalized
insights across all channels. Ecotagious is a private company based in
Vancouver, Canada.
