Ecuador Wants U.S. to Eliminate Tariffs on Its Key Exports

Ecuador hopes to persuade the U.S. to eliminate tariffs on exports of broccoli, artichokes, tuna and roses as part of talks intended to improve trade relations between the two countries, Economy and Finance Minister Richard Martínez Alvarado said.

President Lenin Moreno met with President Trump at the White House on Wednesday. A delegation of U.S. trade and investment officials is slated to travel to Ecuador in April to explore ways to carry out the leaders' commitment to boost investment and trade.

"The fact that President Trump agreed to trade talks is great news because it means we can start the process," Mr. Martinez said in an interview on Thursday. "For Ecuador, it's very important to have a trade agreement and have the same conditions as other countries that are our competitors, such as Colombia, Peru and Mexico," all of which have trade agreements with the U.S.

The South American nation exported close to $7 billion of goods to the U.S. last year, with agricultural products and seafood together representing about 22% of the total, according to U.S. trade statistics. Only oil and gas exports, at 60%, outstripped those two food categories.

Ecuador's government also hopes to persuade U.S. companies to increase their investment in clean energy and in transportation infrastructure to improve the Andean country's ports, airports and highways. The government will spend coming weeks defining a catalog of projects that can accept U.S. investment, Mr. Martinez said.

Increased investment "would bring in more foreign currency, boost growth and reduce the need for government spending" in those areas, he said.

The government is seeking ways to rein in spending to help plug a budget deficit and reduce a heavy debt burden Mr. Moreno has said was left by the previous administration. A plan last year to save about $1.4 billion a year by ending a fuel subsidy sparked nearly two weeks of protests in October that led to strikes that paralyzed much of the nation until the president agreed to retain the subsidy.

