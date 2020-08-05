Ecuador says China agrees to supervision of fishing fleet near Galapagos

QUITO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ecuador said on Wednesday that
China has agreed to allow supervision of its fishing vessels
near the Galapagos Islands, after their presence spurred
concerns about possible environmental impacts on the
ecologically sensitive region.
The Andean nation last month said it was monitoring some 260
vessels, many of which are Chinese, in an area of international
waters between mainland Ecuador and the Galapagos.
The fleet has since 2017 been arriving in the summer months
and fishing just outside the Galapagos territorial waters, drawn
by marine species such as the endangered hammerhead shark.
"China accepts Ecuador's supervision of Chinese fishing
vessels that are at sea," Foreign Minister Luis Gallegos told a
legislative commission, adding that China had agreed to hold
bilateral talks about the issue.
Gallegos said Chinese authorities have vowed a policy of
"zero tolerance" toward vessels linked to illegal fishing and
the companies that own those vessels.
He did not provide details on what the supervision would
involve.
China's embassy in Quito did not answer calls seeking
comment.
Ecuador's navy would likely struggle to carry out any
significant supervision of the fishing vessels, given that they
are spread out over a sprawling area of the Pacific.
Ecuador cannot prevent fishing in the international waters
at the edge of Galapagos Exclusive Economic Zone, which contain
abundant marine species that spill over from the Galapagos.
Gallegos said the Chinese had offered a fishing moratorium
in the area between September and November. That coincides with
the period when the vessels in previous years have already left.
In 2017, a Chinese vessel was captured in the Galapagos
Marine Reserve with 300 tons of marine wildlife.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia, writing by Brian Ellsworth,
editing by Richard Pullin)