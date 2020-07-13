Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ecuador will have to sweeten offer to reach $17.4 bln debt revamp, analysts say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 01:46pm EDT

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Ecuador's government will likely have to sweeten its offer to creditors in order to reach an agreement to restructure $17.4 billion in bonds, say analysts.

The government's proposal already has the backing of one group of creditors, holding around half of the bonds and including AllianceBernstein, Ashmore and BlackRock. Yet another group of bondholders have said the terms must be improved, though it declined to say what percentage of creditors it counted among its members. [nL1N2EH25R

The government most likely will need to negotiate the terms of the initial offer somewhat to entice the two-thirds aggregate majority of bondholders, or 75% in the case of the 2024 bonds, to accept the proposal, said Tiago Severo, vice president of Latin America economic research at Goldman Sachs.

That would trigger collective action clauses, designed to help push through an orderly debt restructuring by requiring only a majority of creditors to agree to change payment terms or restructuring.

"My sense is that the scope for adjustment is not large given the challenging fiscal and macro situation," Severo said in emailed comments. "Since average coupons of the proposed exchange instruments are already reasonable, improvements (if any) would most likely come through a slightly smaller principal haircut and/or a slightly more frontloaded payment schedule."

Under the current deal, ten existing bonds maturing between 2022 and 2030 would be swapped for three bonds due in 2030, 2035, and 2040, with a nominal 9.2% haircut on the face value of the bonds, trimming $1.7bn off the principal due.

"Whether or not the current deal is eventually accepted, the key point is that we don't think that the deal currently on the table would be enough for Ecuador to achieve debt sustainability over the long-run," Quinn Markwith at Capital Economics wrote in a note.

The fallout from COVID-19 and the oil price shock saw debt-to-GDP rise to 64.6%, according to IMF data.

The government in April reached a deal with the bondholders to delay interest payments through August, as the oil plunge and coronavirus weighed on public finances.

Quito last week said it planned to formally launch consent solicitation over the debt revamp in the short term.

Reaching a deal with creditors by August was a realistic timeline, said a source familiar with the thinking of creditors.

"There is an urgency about dealing with the situation - the crisis on the ground is quite severe so removing the uncertainty is quite important," the source said.

"Also, there are elections coming up next year in Ecuador and if the government doesn't deal responsibly with the debt and reach an agreement with the IMF on the back of the restructuring with the private sector, that could create real political chaos in the country in the run up to the election."

The government did not respond to requests from Reuters for comment. (Additional reporting by Alexandra Valencia, Editing by William Maclean)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHMORE GROUP PLC 1.71% 427.8 Delayed Quote.-18.88%
BLACKROCK, INC. 1.37% 561.4 Delayed Quote.10.22%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.29% 42.710232 Delayed Quote.-35.04%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 3.04% 211.785 Delayed Quote.-10.60%
WTI 0.82% 40.435 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:26pBANK OF CANADA : Operational details for upcoming secondary market purchases of Government of Canada securities (July 20-July 31)
PU
02:25pU.S. shale oil output to drop 2-yr low of 7.49 mln bpd in Aug- EIA
RE
02:25pCoronavirus Spending Pushed U.S. June Budget Gap to $864 Billion, Treasury Says
DJ
02:24pTunisia prime minister says he will make a cabinet reshuffle amid row with moderate islamst ennahda party
RE
02:23pChina to Impose Retaliatory Sanctions on GOP Senators Over Xinjiang Penalties -- Update
DJ
02:23pCoronavirus Spending Pushed U.S. June Budget Gap to $864 Billion, Treasury Says
DJ
02:21pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Concludes Staff Visit to Curaçao and Sint Maarten HTML File
PU
02:12pNo guarantee EU leaders will reach stimulus deal - Merkel
RE
02:12pU.S. June deficit surges to $864 billion
RE
01:59pU.S. CDC reports 3,296,599 coronavirus cases, 134,884 deaths
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say
2ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy's PM dismisses Atlantia bid to keep motorway licence as 'a joke'
3PEPSICO, INC. : PEPSICO : results beat as lockdowns boost snack sales
4CELSION CORPORATION : CELSION CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
5AMS AG : AMS : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group