Eczacibasi Yatirim Ortakligi : Eczacıbaşı VitrA gathered with volleyball fans in Kanyon

10/21/2019 | 08:41am EDT
The eighth edition of the 'Volleyball at Kanyon' gathering was held today featuring a signature event with Eczacıbaşı VitrA players and coaches hosting volleyball fans on Kanyon's -2nd floor.

Having opened the season by winning the 2019 Spor Toto Champions Cup and working focused on the long Turkish League marathon, star players of Eczacıbaşı VitrA had the chance of giving a nice break to their busy schedule by meeting volleyball fans.

During this very special meeting, Eczacıbaşı VitrA ladies signed the posters which have been prepared specially for them and took selfies with their fans who made a huge crowd for the purpose of seeing their favorite players.

Expressing how motivated they feel by meeting a huge crowd of volleyball fans, Turkey's star volleyball player Hande Baladın said, 'As it does at the beginning of every season, being able to meet our fans and to see how huge their support is makes us very happy. I hope we will achieve great results together walking shoulder-to-shoulder.'

The experienced middle blocker Beyza Arıcı also adds, 'The annual start-of-the season event 'Voleyball at Kanyon' brings us together with volleyball fans and young supporters. It breaks the boundaries between the tribune and the court which loads us a very good energy.'

Disclaimer

Eczacibasi Yatirim Holding Ortakligi AS published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 12:40:10 UTC
