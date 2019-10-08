Eczacibasi Yatirim Ortakligi : Eczacıbaşı VitrA opens the season

Eczacıbaşı VitrA Volleyball Team opens the 2019-2020 season with a press conference held at Kanyon, Istanbul. Chairman of the Board of Eczacıbaşı Sports Club Faruk Eczacıbaşı, Members of the Board, players and the technical staff participated at the press conference to give information about the new transfers and the targets of the season.

Under the coaching of Marco Aurelio Motta, who has been the Head Coach of the Team for the last two seasons and a true supporter of the Eczacıbaşı Academy, the Turkish powerhouse Eczacıbaşı VitrA this year has a team composed of its familiar faces, Yeon Koung Kim, Simge Şebnem Aköz, Tijana Boskovic, Gamze Kılıç, Beyza Arıcı and Lauren Gibbemeyer, as well as Hande Baladın, Melis Durul, Yasemin Güveli, Buse Melis Kara, who were raised at the Eczacıbaşı Academy and returned home this season, and the new transfers Natalia Zilio Pereira, Carli Llloyd, Ergül Eroğlu and Saliha Şahin.

Addressing to the audience at the press conference, Chairman of the Board of Eczacıbaşı Sports Club Faruk Eczacıbaşı said that an assertive squad was composed once again by bringing together young and talented Turkish players and the experienced foreign players, adding the following: 'Hande Baladın, Yasemin Güveli, Buse Melis Kara and Saliha Şahin, who played at other clubs on loan, have returned home again. The national team performance of our young and talented players, who went to other clubs o loan, for the purpose of giving them chance of gaining more minutes, showed how right the decision of loaning was. As Eczacıbaşı Sports Club we are happy about and proud of the contributions of our young players to the national team as a result of our investment of half a century to volleyball and young athletes.'

Mentioning that the team will once again play at top-level tournaments such as the FIVB Club World Championship, CEV Champions League and Vestel Venus Sultans League, Eczacıbaşı stated: 'Our target is to clinch the title at all levels. We would like to thank Mizuno, Pegasus, Erikli, Dent Group, Koton, Öztiryakiler, KafeInGo and Allianz who will be sponsoring us this year and wish all the teams a good season without any injuries.'

Eczacıbaşı VitrA Head Coach Marco Motta said the following in his address at the conference: 'We have just finished a pre-season training of three months. During that period, we have focused on the individual improvements of the athletes and their adaptation to each other. Organising friendly matches with first divison teams and the friendly tournament that we attended in Italy, gave us a chance of assessing our performance day-by-day. As a team, we are focused on stabilizing our game due to the very short amount of time that we had with all the players together as well as showing our best at the Spor Toto Champions Cup that we will compete at soon.'

Nalan Ural expressed that the team went through a productive pre-season period, adding the following: 'After a hard pre-season work, with the return of our new team captain Yeon Koung Kim, our team is looking forward to opening the season at the Spor Toto Champions Cup. I believe that our significant new transfers, Natalia Zilio Pereira, Carli Lloyd, Ergül Eroğlu and Melis Durul and our powering young athletes like Hande Baladın, who has spent a very productive year at Galatasaray becoming more and more experienced, will surely add to our strength this season.'

Eczacıbaşı VitrA ladies had a team photo at the press conference, with their outfits by Koton, the fashion sponsor of the team.